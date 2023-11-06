Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Jail Violence: Who triggered clashes in high-security Viyyur Central Prison?

    Violence erupted in Viyyur Central Jail on Sunday (Nov 5) when TP Chandrasekharan murder case convict Kodi Suni-led gang attacked inmates and officials. A case has been registered for inciting riot and attempt to murder.

    Kerala Jail Violence: Who triggered clashes in high-security Viyyur Central Prison? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    Thrissur: A fight between prison inmates at the high-security Central Prison in Viyyur escalated into violence on Sunday (Nov 5) evening. When attempting to mediate, three jail officials suffered injuries. TP Chandrasekharan murder case convict Kodi Suni-led inmates unleashed violence inside the prison and attacked the officials. Around 10 prisoners Kodi Suni, Kattunni Ranjith, Poocha Saju and Mibu Raj were behind the clashes. Jail workers Arjun, Omprakash and Vijayakumar were injured. Arjun, who is undergoing treatment at the medical college, is seriously injured. The convicts reportedly used sharp objects to attack. 

    At first, a fight broke out between Suni's gang and natives from Thiruvananthapuram who were accused in a murder case. Officials from the prison then moved the residents of Thiruvananthapuram to an alternate location. Later, Suni and his gang arrived at the premises and launched an attack on them.

    According to the FIR, the violence in the high-security prison was an attempted riot. Kodi Suni and ten others have been booked for attempted murder and destruction of public property. The Viyyur police have registered a case under the charges of attempt to murder, destruction of public property and incitement to riot.

    Kattunni Ranjith, the accused in the murder case who was transferred from Thiruvananthapuram to Viyyur High Security Jail started the riot by issuing death threats. The officials were brutally thrashed with iron rods. Later, the group led by Kodi Suni destroyed the guard room. Chairs, table, phone, wireless equipment and telephone booth were smashed. Kattunni Ranjith is the first accused and Kodi Suni is the fifth accused. 

    As the attack got out of control, the staff in the jail sought the help of the staff of the nearby Central Jail and District Jail. Deputy Superintendent Sriraman and other employees Vinod Kumar, Om Prakash and Arjun who came to stop the riot were injured in the attack.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu cops failed to act against DMK ministers who joined meet seeking to eradicate 'Sanatana Dharma': Madras High Court

    Tamil Nadu police failed to act against DMK leaders behind meet seeking to eradicate Sanatana Dharma: HC

    Delhi pollution CM Arvind Kejriwal calls high level meeting today as air quality dips gcw

    Delhi pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls high-level meeting today as air quality dips

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 60,000 security personnel deployed in Naxal-prone zone for first phase AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 60,000 security personnel deployed in Naxal-prone zone for first phase

    Kerala man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife in US rkn

    Kerala man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife in US

    KPSC exam faces backlash as officials demand female candidates to remove Mangalsutras while entering hall vkp

    KPSC exam faces backlash as officials demand female candidates to remove Mangalsutras while entering hall

    Recent Stories

    'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan's biography? Docu-series to release on THIS date RKK

    'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan's biography? Docu-series to release on THIS date

    Ranatunga appointed as interim chairman after SL sacks entire board following ODI World Cup 2023 debacle snt

    Ranatunga appointed as interim chairman after SL sacks entire board following ODI World Cup 2023 debacle

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad reception: Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya and many celebs attend RBA

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad reception: Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya and many celebs attend

    India vs SA: Not Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja, buggy camera reveals Rohit Sharma as 'Best Fielder' (WATCH) snt

    India vs SA: Not Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja, buggy camera reveals Rohit Sharma as 'Best Fielder' (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu cops failed to act against DMK ministers who joined meet seeking to eradicate 'Sanatana Dharma': Madras High Court

    Tamil Nadu police failed to act against DMK leaders behind meet seeking to eradicate Sanatana Dharma: HC

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon