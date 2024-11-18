7 Winter weight loss tips: Stay fit and healthy this season

Lifestyle
Winter can make us lazy, but regular indoor exercises like yoga, pilates, or home workouts help burn calories and boost metabolism.
Replace sugary drinks with herbal teas, warm lemon water, or green tea. These drinks hydrate and promote digestion, helping with weight loss.
Winter vegetables like carrots, spinach, and cabbage are rich in fiber and low in calories, making them ideal for weight loss.
Winter comfort foods are tempting, but avoid overeating by controlling portion sizes. To help you control how many calories you consume, use smaller plates.
Incorporate lean proteins like chicken, tofu, or lentils into meals. Protein helps you feel full longer, preventing overeating and supporting muscle retention.
We tend to drink less water in winter, but staying hydrated boosts metabolism and aids digestion, helping to control appetite and burn fat.
Proper sleep regulates hormones related to hunger and metabolism, helping prevent winter cravings and improving fat burning. Aim for 7-8 hours nightly.