Kolkata fire: Wow Momo outlet at Acropolis Mall catches fire, swift action prevents injuries (WATCH)

A fire broke out at the 'Wow Momo' outlet in the food court of Acropolis Mall in Kolkata on Monday (November 18), around 11 AM. Fortunately, mall staff managed to quickly contain the blaze with fire extinguishers, preventing any injuries. The fire, which originated in the kitchen of the outlet, caused a brief disruption, but the mall resumed operations shortly after the incident.

According to Kolkata Police, the fire was noticed inside the kitchen of the 'Wow Momo' outlet. Staff members reacted swiftly by using fire extinguishers to control the flames before the arrival of the fire tenders.

"It was a very small fire and was immediately doused by mall staff. No one was injured in it," a senior officer from the Kolkata Police confirmed.

Several customers who were present at the food court at the time of the incident fled the scene, fearing the blaze could spread to nearby food outlets. As a precautionary measure, the mall was evacuated, and a safety drill was conducted.

This incident is the latest in a series of fire-related incidents at the Acropolis Mall. On June 14, a major fire broke out on the third-floor mezzanine, forcing the mall to close for 49 days. The mall reopened on August 3 after receiving clearance from both the fire department and the Calcutta Municipal Corporation.

Following the June fire, the 'Wow Momo' outlet was among the stores that had to undergo restructuring before reopening.

