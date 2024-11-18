'Ever had unmarried woman's milk?': UP cop to injured soldier on vulgar phone call sparks probe (LISTEN)

An unsettling audio phone call recording from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, purportedly featuring a police officer engaging in an inappropriate, vulgar conversation with a soldier.

An unsettling audio phone call recording from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, purportedly featuring a police officer engaging in an inappropriate, vulgar conversation with a soldier. The cop first asks about the well-being of a soldier who was reportedly sick.

"Surinder, what happened son.... they are telling, you are admitted to the district hospital," he says. In the audio, the police officer, then can be purportedly heard making obscene comments.

"You take rest. And, rest everything is fine with your health. Do you eat non-veg or not? Have you ever drunk the milk of an unmarried girl?" the officer reportedly asks, prompting a response from the soldier, who denies the notion outright. The officer then follows up with a baffling remark: "Hey, drink milk, you will get an electric shock."

The vulgur or lewd exchange has sparked outrage online, with many calling for strict action against the officer involved.

Responding to the uproar, Bareilly police have launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of the audio and identify the individuals involved.

