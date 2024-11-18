When Bollywood banned Priyanka Chopra; here's what happened NEXT

A star heroine commands equal pay as her male counterparts, earning a staggering Rs. 40 crores. However, she was ostracized by the industry. What was the reason?

article_image1
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra

The girl in the photo is a star heroine who ruled the Indian film industry. Currently, she is on the list of highest-paid heroines. There are many controversies and sensations in her life. Who is that girl? Priyanka Chopra.

article_image2

Born in Bihar, Priyanka Chopra chose modeling as her career. Her father is an army officer. She was introduced to the silver screen with the Tamil film Thamizhan, which was released in 2002. It is noteworthy that the hero of this film is Vijay. Soon after, she moved to Bollywood. She did not make a film in South again.

article_image3

Priyanka Chopra got consecutive offers in Hindi. She acted in blockbusters opposite top stars. At one point, she ruled the industry as the top heroine of Bollywood. The only Telugu hero Priyanka Chopra acted with is Ram Charan. They paired up in Zanjeer.

Priyanka Chopra left Bollywood while at the peak of her career. She went to Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra once said that she had to give auditions there as a new actress. Priyanka Chopra, who is successful in Hollywood, is reportedly taking a remuneration of Rs. 14 to 40 crores for a project.

article_image4

Leading international magazines like Forbes and DNA have confirmed this. Priyanka Chopra reportedly took Rs 40 crore for acting in the Citadel series. She once said that it was a pleasure to receive remuneration equal to that of a hero for the first time.

Priyanka Chopra had countless affairs in Bollywood. Stars like Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Shahid Kapoor are on this list. I was never alone. If one relationship ended, I would immediately get into another relationship, Priyanka Chopra said in the past.

article_image5

Priyanka Chopra indirectly said that Bollywood ostracized her. Politics increased here. Some people prevented me from getting offers. I had fights with them. That's why I couldn't stay in Bollywood... Priyanka Chopra revealed. Her impatience was gone.

article_image6

Priyanka Chopra married Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas. They have a daughter. Priyanka Chopra gave birth to a daughter through surrogacy. It is noteworthy that Nick Jonas is ten years younger than Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra also faced criticism for that.

