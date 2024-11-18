Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, yellow alert in three districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for three districts in Kerala, predicting heavy rainfall. Strong winds and adverse weather conditions are also expected along the Lakshadweep coast.

Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, yellow alert in three districts dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in three districts of Kerala today. Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam are expected to experience isolated heavy showers, with rainfall amounts ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period.

Also Read: Asianet News dismisses BJP Kerala chief K Surendran's claims against senior journalist PG Suresh Kumar

In addition to the rainfall, strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, and up to 55 km/h at times, are forecast along the Lakshadweep coast. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution due to the adverse weather conditions. Similar weather is expected along the south Tamil Nadu coast, including the Kanyakumari region and the Gulf of Mannar.

The IMD also reports that the current rainfall will subside from tomorrow. While most northern districts will see a cessation of rain, daytime temperatures are expected to rise. In the southern districts, isolated rainfall will continue, but it will be confined to a few areas.

Weather experts also noted the possibility of a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal after November 23. This system could intensify and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, potentially influencing weather patterns in the coming days.

Special advisory (22/11/2024):
The IMD has issued a warning for strong winds and adverse weather conditions, with speeds reaching 35 to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, over the south Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea. These conditions are also expected to affect the southern parts of the Bay of Bengal. Fishing activities are prohibited in these areas due to the hazardous conditions.

Also Read: CBSE schools in Kerala's Kochi ditch grades for emojis in new evaluation system
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka lorry intercepted in Malappuram's Nadukani Churam; attempt to dispose of buffalo carcass fails anr

Karnataka lorry intercepted in Malappuram's Nadukani Churam; attempt to dispose of buffalo carcass fails

Asianet News dismisses BJP Kerala chief K Surendran's claims against senior journalist PG Suresh Kumar dmn

Asianet News dismisses BJP Kerala chief K Surendran's claims against senior journalist PG Suresh Kumar

CBSE schools in Kerala's Kochi ditch grades for emojis in new evaluation system dmn

CBSE schools in Kerala's Kochi ditch grades for emojis in new evaluation system

Kerala: Child sexual abuse cases under POCSO Act see sharp rise over last decade; Report anr

Kerala: Child sexual abuse cases under POCSO Act see sharp rise over last decade; Report

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies anr

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies

Recent Stories

7 Winter weight loss tips: Stay fit and healthy this season NTI

7 Winter weight loss tips: Stay fit and healthy this season

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense' AJR

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

64 days of NO sunrise! Why Alaska's Utqiagvik will endure darkness literally till Trump's White House return shk

64 days of NO sunrise! Why Alaska's Utqiagvik will endure darkness literally till Trump's White House return

When Bollywood banned Priyanka Chopra; here's what happened NEXT RBA

When Bollywood banned Priyanka Chopra; here's what happened NEXT

Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos NTI

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon