Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, yellow alert in three districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for three districts in Kerala, predicting heavy rainfall. Strong winds and adverse weather conditions are also expected along the Lakshadweep coast.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in three districts of Kerala today. Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam are expected to experience isolated heavy showers, with rainfall amounts ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period.

In addition to the rainfall, strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, and up to 55 km/h at times, are forecast along the Lakshadweep coast. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution due to the adverse weather conditions. Similar weather is expected along the south Tamil Nadu coast, including the Kanyakumari region and the Gulf of Mannar.

The IMD also reports that the current rainfall will subside from tomorrow. While most northern districts will see a cessation of rain, daytime temperatures are expected to rise. In the southern districts, isolated rainfall will continue, but it will be confined to a few areas.

Weather experts also noted the possibility of a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal after November 23. This system could intensify and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, potentially influencing weather patterns in the coming days.

Special advisory (22/11/2024):

The IMD has issued a warning for strong winds and adverse weather conditions, with speeds reaching 35 to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, over the south Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea. These conditions are also expected to affect the southern parts of the Bay of Bengal. Fishing activities are prohibited in these areas due to the hazardous conditions.

