Kerala High Court receives alarming report on Nilambur forest adivasis' misery; check details

Nilambur: The sub-judge Shabeer Ibrahim has handed over the legal service authority report on the misery of Adivasis in Nilambur forest to the High Court. The report was obtained by Asianet News. As per the report, the houses in five colonies are in dangerous condition and most of the houses are uninhabitable after the 2018 floods.

Around 20 Adivasi families of Vaniyampuzha colony have been living in covered sheds in the Nilambur forest since the 2018 floods. The families share a single bio-toilet, leading to severe issues concerning personal needs. They are using river water for drinking and for other basic needs. There is no electricity in the colony.

Similar challenges persist in Tharippappotty Colony, where 15 houses, constructed under the LIFE Mission scheme, have been without electricity for months. In Kumbalapara Tribal Colony, the dwelling situation is reported to be grim, with Urumuppan's house deemed unfit for living. It is also reported that 3 bio-toilets were constructed here after the intervention of the High Court. Meanwhile, the High Court will consider the report today.

