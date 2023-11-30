Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala High Court receives alarming report on Nilambur forest adivasis' misery; check details

    As per the report, the houses in five colonies are in dangerous condition and most of the houses are uninhabitable after the 2018 floods. Meanwhile, the High Court will consider the report today. 
     

    Kerala High Court receives alarming report on Nilambur forest adivasis' misery; check details rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Nilambur: The sub-judge Shabeer Ibrahim has handed over the legal service authority report on the misery of Adivasis in Nilambur forest to the High Court. The report was obtained by Asianet News. As per the report, the houses in five colonies are in dangerous condition and most of the houses are uninhabitable after the 2018 floods.

    Kerala: Man sets father on fire due to financial issues in Kollam; dies

    Around 20 Adivasi families of Vaniyampuzha colony have been living in covered sheds in the Nilambur forest since the 2018 floods. The families share a single bio-toilet, leading to severe issues concerning personal needs. They are using river water for drinking and for other basic needs. There is no electricity in the colony.

    Similar challenges persist in Tharippappotty Colony, where 15 houses, constructed under the LIFE Mission scheme, have been without electricity for months. In Kumbalapara Tribal Colony, the dwelling situation is reported to be grim, with Urumuppan's house deemed unfit for living. It is also reported that 3 bio-toilets were constructed here after the intervention of the High Court. Meanwhile, the High Court will consider the report today. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India-USA set an example in space collaboration: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Bengaluru vkp

    India-USA set an example in space collaboration: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Bengaluru

    Setback for Kerala Govt; Supreme Court quashes re-appointment of Kannur University vice chancellor

    Setback for Kerala Govt; Supreme Court quashes re-appointment of Kannur University vice chancellor

    Kerala: Security beefed up in Sabarimala temple to avoid repeat of CUSAT tragedy anr

    Kerala: Security beefed up in Sabarimala temple to avoid repeat of CUSAT tragedy

    Winter Session of Parliament: Centre to present 18 bills, 3 targeting criminal law reform; check details AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: Centre to present 18 bills, 3 targeting criminal law reform; check details

    Telangana Election 2023 Congress files complaint with EC against K Kavitha for seeking votes gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: Congress files complaint with EC against K Kavitha for seeking votes

    Recent Stories

    Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's Manipuri wedding Photos: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wishes couple RBA

    Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's Manipuri wedding Photos: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wishes couple

    'Bigg Boss 17' fame Navid Sole wishes to go on Temptation Island India with Shah Rukh Khan RKK

    'Bigg Boss 17' fame Navid Sole wishes to go on Temptation Island India with Shah Rukh Khan

    India-USA set an example in space collaboration: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Bengaluru vkp

    India-USA set an example in space collaboration: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Bengaluru

    Setback for Kerala Govt; Supreme Court quashes re-appointment of Kannur University vice chancellor

    Setback for Kerala Govt; Supreme Court quashes re-appointment of Kannur University vice chancellor

    Kerala: Security beefed up in Sabarimala temple to avoid repeat of CUSAT tragedy anr

    Kerala: Security beefed up in Sabarimala temple to avoid repeat of CUSAT tragedy

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon