Kerala: Man sets father on fire due to financial issues in Kollam; dies

Kollam: A man was arrested for killing his father by setting on fire in Paravur of Kollam district, on Wednesday. Sreenivasan (85), a native of Ikkaramkuzhi, was killed by his son, Anil Kumar. The police said that the reason behind the murder was a financial dispute.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 11 p.m. There was a verbal dispute between both of them. Anil asked Rs 1 lakh from Sreenivasan for his son's education, however, he did not give it. Anil was also disheartened with the share of property he had. He said that despite his significant contributions to the family's financial stability through his endeavors in the Gulf, his father seemed to overlook his efforts when it came to matters of property and financial allocations.

Anil threatened his father to pay him money. When refused again, he poured petrol on Sreenivasan and set him on fire. The accused's mother and servant were in the kitchen. The police and fire team reached the spot, however, his life could not be saved. The police took Anil into custody.