Amid Swati Maliwal row, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Amritsar's Golden Temple (WATCH)

National convener of AAP and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is on the state’s visit on May 16. He will reach Amritsar on Thursday and from the holy land, he will start his election campaign. Kejriwal will hold a mega roadshow in Amritsar on May 16 in favour of AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. CM Bhagwant Mann will also accompany him in this roadshow.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, during his first visit to the state since being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. After visiting the Golden Temple, he paid respect to the Durgiana Temple.

The AAP chief was joined by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party's Amritsar candidate, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal temporary release till June 1, the final day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, and ordered him to surrender and return to jail on June 2.

Amritsar was chosen as Kejriwal’s first destination in Punjab after his release from Tihar Jail, reflecting his significant focus on the state.

After visiting the Golden Temple, AAP leader visited Durgiana Temple in Amritsar. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote: "I had the privilege of worshipping Goddess Durga at the historic Durgiana Temple in Amritsar."

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal plans to attend multiple rallies and do roadshows around the state alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to answer and passed the microphone when asked about AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault case in a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

When Kejriwal remained silent and passed the microphone, the Samajwadi Party President said, "There are other issues that are more important than this..."

In his first combined election campaign with the Congress, Kejriwal hosted two roadshows for Congress candidates on Wednesday in Jahangirpuri and Model Town, Delhi. The Delhi Congress said that he will continue to undertake roadshows to promote Congress candidates Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Udit Raj from North West Delhi, and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi.

