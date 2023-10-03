Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Heavy rains continue in state; schools closed for these districts

    Heavy rain will continue in the state today(October 3). Meanwhile, schools and anganwadis in Kottayam taluks and 2 taluks of Alappuzha will be closed today.

    Kerala: Heavy rains continue in state; schools closed for these districts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 8:54 AM IST

    Kottayam: Heavy rain will continue in the state today(October 3). The rain is likely to increase in the central and southern parts of Kerala. Meanwhile, no special warning has been issued in any district. The India Meteorological Department advises continuing vigilance in the areas that have received heavy rains in the past few days.

    Meanwhile, schools and anganwadis in Kottayam taluks and 2 taluks of Alappuzha will be closed today. The District Collector has announced on his Facebook page that Tuesday(Oct 3), has been announced as a holiday for educational institutions in Cherthala, Kottayam, Changanacherry, and Chengannur taluks, where the relief camps in the district are running. Currently, there are 15 camps in Kottayam Taluk and one camp each in Changancherry.

    The district administration has imposed a ban on mining and night time travel to hilly and coastal areas until October 5. The heavy rains in the state came after the extreme low pressure over the Middle East Arabian Sea made landfall. The rains that started in the morning are continuing heavily in the hilly and urban areas of the capital district.

    Due to the continuous rain last night, three relief camps were opened in Alappuzha district. There are 36 members from 10 families at GLPS Maruthorvattom of Cherthala taluk, 37 members from 13 families at the SC Cultural Centre, and 3 families from Komalapuram village in Ambalapuzha taluk. Cherthala has received the highest amount of rain in the district during the last week. Therefore, all three relief camps started within Cherthala taluk limits. Cherthala alone received 102 mm of rain last day.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning for the Kerala coast, stating that high waves and storm surges, ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 meters, are expected until 11:30 pm on October 3. 

    -For the safety of fishermen and coastal residents, here are some important precautions to follow:

    -Follow the instructions of local authorities and stay away from areas considered dangerous due to rough seas.

    -Ensure that fishing vessels, including boats, are securely moored in the harbour. Maintain a safe distance between boats to prevent collisions, and take measures to safeguard fishing equipment.

    -Completely avoid trips to the beach and engaging in sea-related activities during this period to ensure your safety.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 8:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more countries, focus on Africa

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more nations, focus on Africa

    Delhi Police conducts raids on NewsClick office, staff members AJR

    Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details

    Kerala news live October 03 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to continue receiving heavy rainfall today

    Over Rs 200 crore cryptocurrency fraud in Himachal Pradesh; mastermind on the run

    Over Rs 200 crore cryptocurrency fraud in Himachal Pradesh; mastermind on the run

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area

    Bengaluru: Metro service along Green Line disrupted; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Metro service along Green Line disrupted; check details

    Nayanthara in Malaysia: Jawan actress visits temple with twin sons and Vignesh Shivan (Photos) RBA

    Nayanthara in Malaysia: Jawan actress visits temple with son and Vignesh Shivan (Photos)

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more countries, focus on Africa

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more nations, focus on Africa

    Delhi Police conducts raids on NewsClick office, staff members AJR

    Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon