Kerala govt under radar for 'irregularities' in AI Camera installation

Ernakulam: The ruling Left government has come under scathing attack from the Opposition over the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras installed as part of the 'Safe Kerala' initiative. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had alleged that a huge corruption has taken place in the deal to award contracts and subcontracts to procure and install equipment and escalate the project cost.

Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding the state government's AI camera initiative is growing. Only created in February 2020, the Presadio Technologies Private Limited Company (Keltron's subcontracted company) with its headquarters in Kozhikode subcontracted the SRIT. This company has little prior experience in this industry. Asianet News has obtained a copy of the company's registration documents and more details.

The Presadio company has four directors, including two family members. They have never before accepted significant contracts to install AI cameras. The Kozhikode Alhind Group also took part in the agreement's preliminary stages. They were sacked and given a new contract after the project's implementation's lack of openness came under scrutiny. The first contract was for Rs 151 crores. However, Presadio's internal calculations put the price at only Rs 62 crores. A close relative of the leader of the ruling party attended the discussions in the initial phase.

However, Keltron (Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd), the state PSU contracted to implement the project across Kerala, denied any wrongdoing. It also denied any involvement in the Bengaluru-based company SRIT awarding sub-contracts.

According to reports, the Finance Department's suggestion that Keltron become a consultancy and the government buys the equipment directly was rejected by the Transport Department. Keltron hid the details, including choosing to give the contract to SRIT, even when the Rs 232 crore project was brought up for discussion during the cabinet meeting. The contract given to the private firm as well as the subcontracts given by the private company for the project's implementation is now in question.

The approach taken to reduce road accidents is estimated to generate 424 crores in revenue over the course of five years. According to the minutes of the cabinet meeting, Keltron will receive 232 crores, with the government receiving the remaining 188 crores.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that Keltron gave the contract to SRIT. He said that this company formed a consortium right after being awarded the contract since it lacked experience in the field.

