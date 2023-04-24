Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jalabhishek' in Ayodhya: Water from 155 rivers across globe offered to Ram Mandir (WATCH)

    The event commenced with chanting Sanskrit mantras by nine Pandits of Pune. A short film on water collected from around the world was also screened. The musical presentation of Shri Ram Katha was done.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    In the wake of the Jalabhishek ceremony of Lord Ram on April 23, water taken from 155 rivers in different countries, including Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and China, reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. It was brought from seven continents around the globe was offered to the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Sunday. In front of a gathering of international envoys and NRIs from more than 40 countries, the members of an NGO called Delhi Study gathering, headed by former BJP MLA Vijay Jolly, donated water from 155 containers with the names of rivers and nations to the walls and floor of the temple that was still being built.

    Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Rajnath Singh, the minister of defence, were both invited as special guests but were unable to attend for a variety of reasons.

    Numerous overseas Indians from more than 40 countries took part in this project. Ambassadors and diplomats from several nations attended this significant ceremony as "Jai Shri Ram" chants rang out in the background. 

    In his welcoming address, former MLA Dr. Vijay Jolly stated that the holy water of the renowned Kashak Darya river of Andijan, the city of Uzbekistan, the nation where Babur was born, had also entered India, particularly for the Ayodhya Ram temple Jalabhishek. 

    Sanskrit shlokas were recited at the event by nine priests from Pune. A  short film on the drive to collect water from these rivers was also screened on the occasion. The water from Pakistan was first sent by the Hindus of Pakistan to Dubai and then from Dubai it was brought to Delhi, from where Jolly brought it to Ayodhya.

    The rivers of Suriname, Kazakhstan, Canada, Tibet, Tanzania, Nigeria, the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives, and Bangladesh have all provided water in addition to Pakistan.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
