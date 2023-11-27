Kerala: Diary farmer commits suicide due to debt in Kannur

A dairy farmer committed suicide due to debt in Kannur on Monday. Albert was the President of Kolakkad Dairy Co-operative Society and also worked as the President of Ksheera Sahakarana Sangh for 20 years.

Kannur: A dairy farmer committed suicide due to debt in Kannur on Monday. The deceased was identified as Albert. His family members said that he had a liability of Rs 2 lakh in the Kerala Co-operative Bank. In this regard, a follow-up notice was received from the bank on November 18. Albert was the President of Kolakkad Dairy Co-operative Society and also worked as the President of Ksheera Sahakarana Sangh for 20 years.

Albert was found hanging in his home when his wife went to church this morning. He had taken a loan from Kerala Co-operative Bank's Perumbavoor branch in the name of his wife for his personal needs. A notice was received from the bank on behalf of the wife stating that the dues must be repaid this month itself and if not, further action will be taken. His family stated Albert tried to get money from many places but did not get it and was depressed due to this.

Due to physical disabilities, Albert sold the cows a month ago and also vacated the post of president. Tomorrow was the last date to pay the amount. The police have recovered the notice from his residence. The police will register the case and will start an investigation.

Similarly, a farmer committed suicide allegedly due to debt in Alappuzha on November 11. The deceased was identified as Prasad, district president of Kisan Sangh. He committed suicide by consuming poison. He was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvalla; however, his life could not be saved. He ended his life after giving a call to Kisan Sangh secretary Shivaraj.

A suicide note was recovered, in which Prasad held the government responsible for his death. Prasad had approached the bank for a loan for agriculture. His plea for an agricultural loan was rejected by the bank, citing PRS loan arrears. Prasad decided to end his life due to frustration.