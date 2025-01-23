Yogi Govt praised for spectacular arrangements at Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Religious figures like Sadhvi Ritambhara and Devkinandan Thakur have commended the Uttar Pradesh government's arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025. The seamless management of a massive influx of devotees and the overall positive experience have been widely praised.

Yogi Government praised for spectacular arrangements at Prayagraj Mahakumbh
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government's preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 have garnered widespread praise. Renowned religious figures like Sadhvi Ritambhara, Devkinandan Thakur, and others have lauded the arrangements and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara said, "There is immense enthusiasm and joy throughout the Sanatan world regarding this unique and divine festival of the Purna Mahakumbh in Teerthraj Prayag."

She mentioned that the event is witnessing the grand arrival of a population equivalent to that of the entire continent of Europe, and managing their arrangements so seamlessly is a truly remarkable experience. Additionally, she praised the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh for the beautiful arrangements made for the Mahakumbh.

Famous storyteller Devkinandan Thakur praised the arrangements as unparalleled and heartwarming. He remarked, "The experience felt like being cared for by family, with crores of devotees able to take a holy dip at the Sangam without any obstacles."

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the state government and administration for their exceptional planning and execution.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife, Savita Kovind, also visited the Mahakumbh. Swami Chidananda Saraswati, the spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati participated in pujas and havans. The former President stayed at the Mahakumbh for two days and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday.

Actress Bhagyashree joined the chorus of appreciation, commending the arrangements made by the state government. She was excited, stating, "We are thrilled to be here with the entire family. The government's efforts, especially in inviting people from across the nation and abroad, are commendable."

The Mahakumbh 2025 continues to be celebrated as a testament to the Yogi government's dedication and meticulous planning.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jaishankar calls arson attack on San Francisco consulate 'very serious matter', demands accountability watch snt

Jaishankar calls arson attack on San Francisco consulate 'very serious matter', demands accountability| WATCH

Kerala: 750 gram of drugs seized from 25 youths in Kozhikode in first three weeks of this year anr

Kerala: 750 grams of drugs seized from 25 youths in Kozhikode in first three weeks of this year

Devotees flock to Ayodhya as Shri Ramlala enshrinement marks first anniversary

Devotees flock to Ayodhya as Shri Ramlala enshrinement marks first anniversary

Mumbai police arrest 'illegally living' Bangladeshi woman who deleted banned IMO app to escape crackdown anr

Mumbai police arrest 'illegally living' Bangladeshi woman who deleted banned app to escape crackdown

UPs new aerospace and defence policy set to create 1 lakh jobs for youth

UP's new aerospace and defence policy set to create 1 lakh jobs for youth

Recent Stories

Reliance Jio introduces data FREE prepaid plans: Affordable voice and SMS benefits gcw

Reliance Jio introduces data FREE prepaid plans: Affordable voice and SMS benefits

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months vkp

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH NTI

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions? snt

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions?

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said ATG

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon