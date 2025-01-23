Yogi Govt praised for spectacular arrangements at Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Religious figures like Sadhvi Ritambhara and Devkinandan Thakur have commended the Uttar Pradesh government's arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025. The seamless management of a massive influx of devotees and the overall positive experience have been widely praised.

The Uttar Pradesh government's preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 have garnered widespread praise. Renowned religious figures like Sadhvi Ritambhara, Devkinandan Thakur, and others have lauded the arrangements and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara said, "There is immense enthusiasm and joy throughout the Sanatan world regarding this unique and divine festival of the Purna Mahakumbh in Teerthraj Prayag."

She mentioned that the event is witnessing the grand arrival of a population equivalent to that of the entire continent of Europe, and managing their arrangements so seamlessly is a truly remarkable experience. Additionally, she praised the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh for the beautiful arrangements made for the Mahakumbh.

Famous storyteller Devkinandan Thakur praised the arrangements as unparalleled and heartwarming. He remarked, "The experience felt like being cared for by family, with crores of devotees able to take a holy dip at the Sangam without any obstacles."

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the state government and administration for their exceptional planning and execution.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife, Savita Kovind, also visited the Mahakumbh. Swami Chidananda Saraswati, the spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati participated in pujas and havans. The former President stayed at the Mahakumbh for two days and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday.

Actress Bhagyashree joined the chorus of appreciation, commending the arrangements made by the state government. She was excited, stating, "We are thrilled to be here with the entire family. The government's efforts, especially in inviting people from across the nation and abroad, are commendable."

The Mahakumbh 2025 continues to be celebrated as a testament to the Yogi government's dedication and meticulous planning.

