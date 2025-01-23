Devotees flock to Ayodhya as Shri Ramlala enshrinement marks first anniversary

Thousands of devotees flocked to Ayodhya on January 22, 2025, the first English calendar anniversary of Ramlala's enshrinement, braving cold and fog. Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' filled the air as devotees sought blessings and relived the spiritual experience of the original enshrinement.

Ramnagari witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees on Wednesday, the first anniversary of Shri Ramlala's enshrinement as per English calendar, as thousands braved dense fog and biting cold to offer their prayers and seek blessings.

The sacred chants of "Jai Shri Ram" filled the air, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of Treta Yuga. Devotees thronged the Janmbhoomi path till late evening for the darshan of Shri Ram Chandra, while robust security arrangements ensured a smooth and safe spiritual experience for all.

Shri Ramlala was enthroned in the grand Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. On Wednesday, a massive crowd of devotees gathered to offer prayers. Earlier, astrologers had determined January 11 as the auspicious date for the anniversary, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust celebrated the occasion with three days of grand events. During that time as well, lakhs of devotees visited Ayodhya for Ramlala’s darshan.

For the January 22 celebration, a significant number of devotees arrived, prompting the Yogi government to instruct robust cleanliness and security arrangements for visitors. The district administration worked diligently to ensure a seamless experience.

At Hanumangarhi, devotees lined up for darshan in queues stretching over a kilometer, with similar crowds at Dashrath Mahal, Kanak Bhawan, and other temples. Meanwhile, at Maniramdas Chhawani, a Rath Yatra was taken out in the morning, marking the beginning of a 41-day ritual. This includes chanting over 1.25 lakh 'Shri Ram Rakshasrot' as part of the religious observance.

A large number of devotees flocked to Ayodhya to have darshan of Shri Ramlala, with many returning to relive the moment they experienced on January 22 last year.

Anticipating the heavy turnout, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust had made meticulous arrangements. From the early hours of Brahma Muhurta, the area around the Ram Mandir resonated with devotional chants. Hotels and dharamshalas were fully booked in advance by eager pilgrims.

Ramlala's chief priest, Satyendra Das, noted that while the first anniversary was celebrated according to the Hindi calendar on January 11 (Dwadashi), many devotees arrived on January 22 as per the English calendar. Crowds began gathering from early morning.

SSP Rajkaran Nair shared that extensive security arrangements had been implemented, with Ayodhya divided into six zones and 17 sectors for effective management. Gazetted officers were stationed in the zones and CO-level officers in the sectors to ensure safety.

Vijayalakshmi, a devotee from Rajasthan, expressed her joy, saying, “With the blessings of Balaji there and Ramlala here, we had a wonderful darshan.” She added that her group of 17 people entered Ram Mandir while reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. "After 500 years, Ayodhya has regained its glory. Everyone should visit for darshan," she urged.

