Jaishankar calls arson attack on San Francisco consulate 'very serious matter', demands accountability| WATCH

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar condemned the 2023 arson attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, emphasizing accountability during his diplomatic visit to Washington DC.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday termed the arson attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in 2023 as a "very serious matter" and called for those responsible to be held accountable. Speaking to the press in Washington DC, Jaishankar emphasized India's expectation of justice and accountability for the incident.

"The arson attack on our consulate in San Francisco is a very, very serious matter, and it is something for which we expect accountability. We would like to see that people who did it are held responsible," Jaishankar stated during a press conference.

The minister's remarks come as he participates in high-level diplomatic engagements in the US, including the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. During his visit, Jaishankar also had a brief discussion on Bangladesh with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio but refrained from disclosing further details. "We had a brief discussion on Bangladesh... I don't think it's appropriate I get into more details," he said.

The Indian Consulate General in San Francisco was targeted on March 19, 2023, in an incident that included criminal trespass, damage to public property, and attacks on consulate officials. Early that morning, attackers attempted to set the consulate building on fire by sprinkling inflammable substances. A video that surfaced online showed suspected pro-Khalistani protesters gathering outside the consulate, shouting slogans, and heckling staff as they abandoned the premises.

Three months later, another group of Khalistani extremists tried to set the consulate on fire, prompting a probe by local police, diplomatic security personnel, and state and federal authorities. The July incident was strongly condemned by the US, with officials calling it a "criminal offense."

Dr. Jaishankar’s visit to Washington DC includes participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting alongside Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to fostering security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Separately, Jaishankar held a meeting with Secretary of State Rubio to discuss strengthening the US-India partnership. An official statement from the US Department of State highlighted the reaffirmation of both nations’ commitment to deepening bilateral ties.

During his visit, Jaishankar represented India at US President Donald Trump’s inaugural function on January 20 and delivered a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the newly sworn-in President. Donald Trump officially took office as the 47th President of the United States at the ceremony.

Latest Videos