Mumbai police arrest 'illegally living' Bangladeshi woman who deleted banned app to escape crackdown

Bandra police arrested a 31-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Kulsum Shaikh, living illegally in India since 2016. She reportedly deleted the banned IMO app to evade detection during the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Mumbai police arrest 'illegally living' Bangladeshi woman who deleted banned IMO app to escape crackdown anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Mumbai: A 31-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Kulsum Shaikh alias Mohini, who had been living illegally in India since 2016, reportedly deleted the banned IMO (In My Opinion) app after police initiated crackdowns on illegal immigrants. Bandra police arrested Shaikh on January 15 after receiving intelligence about her whereabouts.

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on

According to a police official, the banned IMO app is often used by illegal migrants due to its low data consumption and the difficulty in tracing calls made through it. Acting on a tip-off from Assistant Inspector Hanumant Waghmode, the Bandra police apprehended Shaikh while she was at work in Bandra West.

"Mumbai is witnessing heightened police operations against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants since Jan 1 in response to political instability in Bangladesh," DCP (crime) Datta Nalawade told TOI.

The city police's crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants has intensified following the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Since the January 19 arrest of the suspected Bangladeshi assailant Shariful Fakir, 20 illegal immigrants have been apprehended. Mumbai police have detained a total of 42 Bangladeshis from various parts of the city since January 1 as part of their ongoing drive to identify, arrest, and deport unauthorized migrants.

Bandra police have apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals over the past two weeks as part of their intensified crackdown on illegal immigrants. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch made two additional arrests in Chembur on Tuesday. According to DCP Nalawade, the suspects, identified as Chanchal Sardar and Firdos Gazi, were captured following a tip-off received by Inspector Dilip Tejankar.

Earlier, the e Union Home Ministry instructed the Maharashtra government to take stringent measures against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the state. This directive was issued through an official communication from the ministry in Delhi to Maharashtra's Home Department. The move came after former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale raised concerns over the issue, citing a detailed report prepared by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). 

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jaishankar calls arson attack on San Francisco consulate 'very serious matter', demands accountability watch snt

Jaishankar calls arson attack on San Francisco consulate 'very serious matter', demands accountability| WATCH

Kerala: 750 gram of drugs seized from 25 youths in Kozhikode in first three weeks of this year anr

Kerala: 750 grams of drugs seized from 25 youths in Kozhikode in first three weeks of this year

Yogi Government praised for spectacular arrangements at Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Yogi Govt praised for spectacular arrangements at Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Devotees flock to Ayodhya as Shri Ramlala enshrinement marks first anniversary

Devotees flock to Ayodhya as Shri Ramlala enshrinement marks first anniversary

UPs new aerospace and defence policy set to create 1 lakh jobs for youth

UP's new aerospace and defence policy set to create 1 lakh jobs for youth

Recent Stories

Reliance Jio introduces data FREE prepaid plans: Affordable voice and SMS benefits gcw

Reliance Jio introduces data FREE prepaid plans: Affordable voice and SMS benefits

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months vkp

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH NTI

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions? snt

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions?

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said ATG

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon