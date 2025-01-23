From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months

Yang Yanxi, a former flight attendant from China, transitioned to pig farming and earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months through farming and social media. Her journey reflects a growing trend among young Chinese seeking fulfilment in non-traditional careers, emphasizing hard work and family values.

Yang Yanxi, a 27-year-old former flight attendant from China, has stunned the world with her remarkable career change from the skies to the farm. Within just two months, she earned a whopping Rs 22.8 lakh (200,000 yuan) by venturing into pig farming and sharing her journey on social media.

Born in Heilongjiang province in northeastern China, Yang grew up in a modest family. She later moved to Shanghai, one of China’s economic hubs, to pursue a career as a flight attendant. Her job provided a stable income, allowing her to enjoy a cosmopolitan lifestyle. However, over time, her salary dropped significantly, and she found herself living beyond her means in a city with a high cost of living. Yang often relied on her parents for extra spending money, unaware of the sacrifices they were making to fund her lavish lifestyle.



GOOD NEWS for Farmers: Central Government increases kisan credit card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh

In late 2022, Yang discovered a painful truth: her parents had been secretly borrowing money to support her extravagant expenses. The realization hit harder when she learned that her mother had been secretly receiving medical treatment, a fact her parents had kept from her. Feeling guilty for contributing to her family's financial burden, Yang decided to make a life-altering decision. She left her job in Shanghai and returned to her rural hometown to care for her parents.

By April 2023, Yang had fully transitioned into a new career—pig farming. She took over her cousin's pig farm, which was a stark contrast to her former career. Farming was physically demanding and required hard work and new skills, from feeding pigs to maintaining the farm's infrastructure. Despite the challenges, Yang began documenting her day-to-day life on social media, sharing everything from cleaning pens to caring for livestock. Her videos, often featuring her in a mix of farming attire with a modern twist, attracted a massive following.



Los Angeles wildfires projected to cause $150 billion in damages, insurance industry braces for impact

Within weeks, Yang’s relatable content garnered nearly 1.2 million followers on social media platforms. She openly shared the tough aspects of farm life, from back pain to the demanding labour, while maintaining an optimistic outlook. Her authenticity and resilience resonated with viewers, and she quickly became a social media sensation. Yang’s content not only made farming seem more accessible but also brought in a significant income from both the sale of pigs and livestock and her social media earnings.

Yang’s new venture proved to be a financial success. In just two months, she earned Rs 22.8 lakh (200,000 yuan). Despite facing an injury in January 2024, when she hurt her foot while working, Yang's determination never wavered. She is now planning to expand her farm by opening a speciality shop and even a hotel, continuing her journey toward financial independence while staying close to her family.

Latest Videos