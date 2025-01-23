Vallan REVIEW: Sundar C, Tanya Hope's thriller gets thumbs up; movie full of suspense, conspiracy; read on

Vallan First Review: The anticipated criminal thriller Vallan, directed by VR Mani Seiyon, is planned to open in theatres on January 24, 2025. Sundar C, Tanya Hope, Hebah Patel, and Kamal Kamaraj play the key parts in the film, which promises an exciting story full of suspense and mystery.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 12:57 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

After the premiere of Vallan, film industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), praising the crime thriller. Giving it a rating of 3.5/5, he described the film as "an intriguing investigative thriller with unpredictable twists and turns."

article_image2

Ramesh Bala commended director VR Mani Seiyon for maintaining the tempo and suspense throughout the narrative. Highlighting the performances, he noted Sundar C's convincing portrayal of an investigative officer, while Tanya Hope, Hebah Patel, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Chandini Tamilarasan delivered performances that met the film's demands. Ramesh Bala also appreciated TSK's role and performance, along with the commendable cinematography by Mani, calling it a treat for fans of investigative thrillers.

article_image3

Vallan Cast and Crew

Sundar C's latest thriller, Vallan, features a talented cast that includes Sundar C himself, along with Tanya Hope, Hebah Patel, Kamal Kamaraj, Abirami Venkatachalam, Chandhini Tamilarasan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Jayakumar, and TSK.

Vallan is written and directed by VR Mani Seiyon, with production handled by Dr. VR Manikandaraman and V Gayathri under the banner of VR Della Film Factory Pvt Ltd.

article_image4

The executive producer is Ashok Sekar. The film's cinematography is by Mani Perumal, while the music is composed by Santhosh Dhayanidhi, and the editing is by Dinesh Ponraj. Sakthee Venkatraj M was the art director, and Vicky handled the stunts. The lyrics were penned by Umadevi, with choreography by Kalyan and Santhosh.

article_image5

Singers Karthik and Rakshitha Suresh contributed to the music. Other key crew members include Aravindh Sachidanandham as the writing associate, S. Sivakumar for sound mixing and design, and Nikhita Niranjan as the costume designer. A. Kothandapani handled makeup, while Sheik Nabul took care of the costumes. The colourist was Prasath Somasekar, and Rajendran captured stills. Knack Studios worked on DI. Publicity design was by NTalkies, with Sathish (AIM) as the PRO and Saravana Kumar. D as the production controller.

The direction team included J.M. Ravi Munusamy, Adhimanav Bose, Logu Anandh, M.M. Venkat, Naveen Baby, Vinoth Subramaniam, and Suresh Babu. The DOP team comprised Aadhitya Govindraj, Vijay Charles, and V. Sathish Kumar. Vishnu was the first assistant editor; the legal team was MR Law Services. Special effects were handled by Aravind S.

