Kerala Police files case following clash at Mannarkkad sub-district school Kalolsavam

The police have registered a case and a loss of Rs 70,000 for a clash during the closing ceremony of the Mannarkkad sub-district school kalolsavam on Sunday.

Palakkad: The police have registered a case on the complaint filed by the organizing committee regarding the clash during the closing ceremony of the Mannarkkad sub-district school kalolsavam on Sunday. The teachers and students of the two schools are listed on the charge sheet.

The police have registered a case, and a loss of Rs 70,000 was incurred against the teachers, students, and former students of Mannarkkad MES Higher Secondary School and Kalladi Higher Secondary School who were involved in the conflict. A case has been registered under the sections of causing damage, using a weapon to cause injury and unlawful assembly. A case was registered earlier against the teachers for bursting firecrackers without permission.

The incident took place on November 23. A clash unfolded when the teachers of the winning schools burst firecrackers near the stage during the prize distribution ceremony of the arts festival. As the firecrackers exploded under the vehicles and among the crowd, students and teachers ran in panic. The group become panic and started smashing the chairs. The conflict was ended by the police using a lathi charge.