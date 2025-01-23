Reliance Jio introduces data FREE prepaid plans: Affordable voice and SMS benefits

Reliance Jio launches new data-free prepaid plans with voice and SMS benefits, catering to customer needs and aligning with TRAI guidelines. Affordable and user-friendly, these plans are perfect for non-data users!

Reliance Jio has launched prepaid plans with only voice and SMS services, following TRAI's mandate. This allows consumers to pay only for needed services, benefiting specific groups like seniors and rural users.

Jio's entry-level voice and SMS plan starts at Rs 458, including unlimited calls, 1000 SMS, and 84-day validity. Access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud are included.

Jio's annual voice and SMS plan is now Rs 1,958, valid for 365 days, with unlimited calls and 3600 SMS. Access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud are also included.

Jio now offers two plans without data benefits. The Rs 189 plan with unlimited voice, 300 SMS, and 2GB data has been discontinued. Jio subscribers can use data packs for additional data needs.

