Kerala: Days after father was killed on marriage eve, daughter enters wedlock

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the shocking murder of a father on the eve of his daughter's wedding, the latter entered wedlock on Friday (July 14) at Sivagiri Temple in Varkala. The grief-stricken Sreelakshmi married Cherumayur native Vinu at Sarada Math in the presence of close family and relatives. The marriage was postponed after a gang of four broke into the house and killed her father on the eve of the wedding.

Later, Vinu and his family remained by the family's side and provided all-around assistance. With the help of Sarada Math, Vinu's family organised the delayed wedding.

Around midnight on June 28, the accused Jishnu, and three others including his brother Jithin, created a commotion in front of the house. When Raju attempted to protect his daughter after they had first attacked Sree Lakshmi, the attackers viciously attacked him with a shovel and stabbed him, according to the police. The police noted that although neighbours came together and rushed Raju to the hospital, they were unable to save him.

The wedding was supposed to happen on June 28, but for the family, the happy event turned into a terrifying ordeal.

One of the accused had previously made a marriage proposal to Raju's daughter, but it had been turned down, according to Raju's family. Subsequently, the family of Sreelakshmi chose another groom for her. According to reports, the accused's anger over the rejection was the driving force behind the attack.

When Raju's brother and family arrived at the residence after hearing the ruckus, the four managed to flee the house.

Former expat Raju left his work after 25 years abroad to live with his family in Kerala. On his return, he was employed as an autorickshaw driver.

According to Kallambalam police, the crime was reported to them around 1 am. As soon as they arrived on the scene, the police started their investigation process. When all four fled the site, the locals chased them and handed them over to the police.

