Kerala woman dies due to kidney failure after giving birth to child; Family alleges medical negligence

Kottayam: A 30-year-old woman died due to kidney failure after giving birth to a child in Pampadi, Kottayam. The deceased has been identified as Athira Babu, who is alleged to have an infection due to medical negligence. However, Kottayam District Hospital said that they do not know the exact reason for the infection.

Athira Babu, a Manthuruti native, passed away yesterday morning after battling illness for more than six months. Athira had labour surgery at Kottayam District Hospital on January 11 of this year. It then became infected. After that, neither kidney could function. Her life was supported by dialysis following her treatment at Kottayam Medical College.

Athira's father, Babu, claimed that negligence by doctors at the Kottayam district hospital led to the infection of her daughter, who was otherwise healthy. The infection has also been confirmed by the hospital administration. However, the hospital's administrator told Asianet News that they were unsure of the exact cause of the infection. There was no medical malpractice, according to hospital administration. Athira's body was handed over to her family after post-mortem at Kottayam Medical College.

