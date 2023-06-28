Kerala man hacked to death on daughter's wedding day by her ex-lover

Raju, a native of Vadasserikonam was allegedly hacked to death by his daughter's ex-lover, hours ahead of her wedding. The family had rejected Jishnu's marriage proposal before proceeding with a new alliance for Sreelakshmi.

Thiruvananthapuram: In an appalling incident, a 63-year-old man was hacked to death on his daughter's wedding day in the capital city in the wee hours of Wednesday. Raju (63), a native of Vadasserikonam, Varkala, was killed by his neighbour Jishnu and friends at his house. Sreelakshmi, the daughter of Raju, and Jishnu, the accused, allegedly had a relationship in the past, according to the police. The family had already turned down Jishnu's marriage proposal before proceeding with a new alliance.

The wedding of Raju's daughter was slated for Wednesday at 10.30 am. On the eve of the wedding, the family hosted dinner for friends and family. After visitors had left the residence, Jishnu, his brother, and two friends—Manu and Shyam—got into a fight with the family at about midnight.

During the scuffle, one of the accused hacked Raju with a machete and stabbed him with a knife. He was rushed to the hospital, however, he was declared dead on arrival. When Raju's brother and family arrived at the residence after hearing the ruckus, the four managed to flee the house.

Former expat Raju left his work after 25 years abroad to live with his family in Kerala. On his return, he was employed as an autorickshaw driver.

According to Kallambalam police, the crime was reported to them around 1 am. As soon as they arrived on the scene, the police started their investigation process. When all four fled the site, the locals chased them and handed them over to the police.

