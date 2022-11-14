Kerala Congress chief's 'we protected RSS' remark upsets ally Muslim League

Muslim League leader MK Muneer has strongly condemned the remark made by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran that his party 'protected RSS' years ago.

"Congress should look into this matter, discuss it and make a decision. Our only hope is what Rahul Gandhi has said, that anyone with a pro-RSS attitude should leave the party. We strongly feel that there should not be even a single word that legitimises RSS," MLA MK Muneer said.

Speaking to Asianet News, Muneer pointed out that his party is yet to completely understand the remark made by Sudharakaran that the former minister had sent his men to RSS shakhas to protect them from CPM's attacks when he was an activist of KSU-affiliated Indian National Congress Organisation.

Muneer said, "I spoke to Sudhakaran directly. He said that the protection of victims was part of his nature, and he meant exactly that. As far as we are concerned, that is still hard to accept. We hope Congress will have an open discussion and make a statement about this comment. We are not sure how the party will respond to his justifications."

Muneer also opined that there should be a consensus within the front when leaders make statements against issues related to the LDF government. The UDF should make public statements only after discussing such issues in detail within the front and forming a consensus.

While speaking at a function in Kannur on November 10, Sudhakaran made the controversial comment. He said that he did not help RSS due to any affinity for its ideology but for his conviction that 'it is improper for a believer in democracy to remain passive when a fundamental right was being trampled.'

Reacting to this, the CPM leaders said that Congress' Kerala chief had always maintained close links with RSS. Though his remarks triggered a controversy, Sudhakaran maintained that RSS had the freedom to function as it is not a proscribed organization.

