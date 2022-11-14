Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Congress chief's 'we protected RSS' remark upsets ally Muslim League

    'We are still unable to assimilate Sudhakaran’s justification,' says Muslim League leader MK Muneer

    Kerala Congress chief's 'we protected RSS' remark upsets ally Muslim League
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    Muslim League leader MK Muneer has strongly condemned the remark made by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran that his party 'protected RSS' years ago.

    "Congress should look into this matter, discuss it and make a decision. Our only hope is what Rahul Gandhi has said, that anyone with a pro-RSS attitude should leave the party. We strongly feel that there should not be even a single word that legitimises RSS," MLA MK Muneer said.

    Also read: Setback for Kerala government; High Court quashes KUFOS Vice Chancellor Dr Riji John's appointment

    Speaking to Asianet News, Muneer pointed out that his party is yet to completely understand the remark made by Sudharakaran that the former minister had sent his men to RSS shakhas to protect them from CPM's attacks when he was an activist of KSU-affiliated Indian National Congress Organisation.

    Muneer said, "I spoke to Sudhakaran directly. He said that the protection of victims was part of his nature, and he meant exactly that. As far as we are concerned, that is still hard to accept. We hope Congress will have an open discussion and make a statement about this comment. We are not sure how the party will respond to his justifications."

    Muneer also opined that there should be a consensus within the front when leaders make statements against issues related to the LDF government. The UDF should make public statements only after discussing such issues in detail within the front and forming a consensus.

    While speaking at a function in Kannur on November 10, Sudhakaran made the controversial comment. He said that he did not help RSS due to any affinity for its ideology but for his conviction that 'it is improper for a believer in democracy to remain passive when a fundamental right was being trampled.'

    Reacting to this, the CPM leaders said that Congress' Kerala chief had always maintained close links with RSS. Though his remarks triggered a controversy, Sudhakaran maintained that RSS had the freedom to function as it is not a proscribed organization.

    Also Read: 9 girls, including POCSO survivors, missing from shelter home

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Centre allowing Electoral Bonds sale for polls in Gujarat, HP AJR

    Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Centre allowing Electoral Bonds sale for polls in Gujarat, HP

    Setback for Kerala government; High Court quashes KUFOS Vice Chancellor Dr Riji John's Appointment

    Setback for Kerala government; High Court quashes KUFOS Vice Chancellor Dr Riji John's Appointment

    Illegal migration, cross-border activities key concerns along India-Bangladesh border: MHA AJR

    Illegal migration, cross-border activities key concerns along India-Bangladesh border: MHA

    9 girls, including POCSO survivors, missing from shelter home

    9 girls, including POCSO survivors, missing from shelter home

    COP27 India thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters

    COP27: India thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters

    Recent Stories

    Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in depression? drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in depression?

    Nothing Ear Stick limited drop sale begins today Here s why you should buy it gcw

    Nothing Ear (Stick) 'limited drop' sale begins today; Here's why you should buy it

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's bombshell interview: How Manchester United icon's admission of feeling 'betrayed' has split fans snt

    Ronaldo's bombshell interview: How Man United icon's admission of feeling 'betrayed' has split world football

    Mahesh Babu's father Krishna in hospital; read report RBA

    Mahesh Babu's father Krishna in hospital; read report

    Elon Musk led Twitter fires 4400 contract workers without informing them Report gcw

    Elon Musk-led Twitter fires 4,400 contract workers without informing them: Report

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon