9 girls, including POCSO survivors, missing from shelter home

The incident came to light early Monday morning. The Kerala Police have started an investigation into the disappearance.

Nine girls, including the survivors of POSCO cases, have gone missing from a shelter home in the Kottayam district of Kerala. Police have started the inquiry into this incident which came to light on Monday morning.

Currently, around 12 children are staying in the shelter home. At 5.30 am, the personnel in charge had gone to wake up the children and found them missing from the rooms.

The shelter home, run by an NGO, Mahila Samakhya, in Manganam in Kottayam, is a centre authorised by the district’s child welfare committee. It houses juvenile victims of various cases, POSCO survivors, homeless children and those rescued from the streets.

The nine girls who are absconding now, too, were brought to the shelter home as directed by the CWC.

According to reports, the girls had been staging protests over the last few days, demanding their release from the shelter. A senior police officer told the news agency Press Trust of India that the girls wanted to leave the shelter home and had been staging protests.

"But they cannot be allowed to leave as it requires special permission from the CWC and the court. However, they were found missing in the morning," the police official said.

Last month, the Kerala High Court had initiated suo motu Public Interest Litigation taking note of the plight of children on the streets. Highlighting the fact that these children should be taken care of, sent to shelter homes or repatriated, the court directed the state government and agencies concerned to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken to provide adequate and suitable care and protection to the children in need.

