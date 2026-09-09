Delhi Airport (DIAL) is preparing for the 18th BRICS Summit by operationalising Pier C at Terminal 3 for international flights. This move will increase passenger handling capacity and ensure smooth operations during the high-profile event.

In preparation for the anticipated increase in international air traffic associated with the upcoming 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is augmenting its international passenger-handling capacity at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Pier C to Boost International Capacity

As part of the preparedness measures, Pier C at Terminal 3 will be progressively operationalised for international flight operations from the night of September 9, following completion of all requisite security and operational checks and clearances.

Pier C will facilitate international arrivals, with both international arrivals and departures planned to be handled from the evening of September 10 onwards.

The phased operationalisation will provide additional flexibility and capacity to manage the expected increase in international movements during the summit period.

Once fully operational, annual capacity for International passengers will increase by 50%, to 31 MPPA.

Coordinated Efforts for High-Profile Event

The move is part of DIAL’s comprehensive preparedness plan, undertaken in close coordination with CISF, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), airlines, ground-handling agencies, immigration, customs and other key airport stakeholders, to ensure seamless and secure airport operations during the high-profile international event.

The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit is being hosted in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, with Bharat Mandapam serving as the main venue. The summit is expected to bring together leaders and senior delegations from BRICS member and partner countries, along with heads of international organisations and business representatives.

Statement from DIAL CEO

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), said: “Delhi Airport is fully geared up to welcome leaders, dignitaries and international delegations arriving in the national capital for the BRICS Summit. We have undertaken comprehensive preparedness measures in close coordination with all our security and operational stakeholders to ensure that the airport is able to efficiently manage the anticipated increase in international traffic while maintaining the highest standards of safety, security and passenger experience.

“The operationalisation of Pier C further strengthens our international handling capability at Terminal 3 and provides us with additional flexibility during this important global event. Our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure seamless airport operations and a smooth experience for all passengers and visitors.”

The additional international capacity at Terminal 3 is part of DIAL’s broader efforts to strengthen Delhi Airport’s ability to cater to the growing international aviation demand. The conversion of Pier C for international operations has increased the international handling capability of Terminal 3 and enhances its ability to accommodate next-generation and wide-body aircraft.

DIAL has also put in place enhanced coordination mechanisms with all relevant stakeholders to ensure operational continuity and a seamless experience for passengers throughout the summit period.