Karnataka Cabinet has decided to convene a special Assembly session from September 21-23 to discuss the severe drought, farmer issues, and the Kasturirangan report. A Group of Ministers and 8 official spokespersons have also been appointed.

Special Assembly Session to Tackle Drought, Farmer Issues

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the state Cabinet has decided to convene a special Assembly session on September 21, 22 and 23 to discuss the severe drought situation, problems faced by farmers and the contentious Kasturirangan report.

Parameshwara said farmers in the state are facing difficulties due to several ongoing issues and that there have not been sufficient opportunities to discuss them in the legislature. "The Cabinet has decided to call a special session on September 21, 22 and 23. The farmers of the state are facing difficulties due to several ongoing issues, and there have not been enough opportunities to discuss these matters in the House," he said.

He added that Karnataka is facing a severe drought this year, describing it as an unprecedented situation whose impact extends beyond agriculture to the state's wider economy and food security. "This year, the state is facing a severe drought. After nearly 150 years, such a drought has occurred. Its impact is not only on the lives of farmers but also on the wider community of the state, including the economy and food security. Therefore, we want to have a detailed discussion on these issues, and that is why we are holding this special session," Parameshwara said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Kasturirangan report would also be taken up for detailed discussion during the special session. He said the Karnataka government has rejected the report on several occasions, but the debate surrounding its recommendations continues. "The Kasturirangan Report has once again come up for discussion. The Karnataka Government has already rejected it four or five times. Even then, discussions and arguments for and against the report continue. Therefore, once and for all, we want to inform the people about the issue and have a detailed discussion on it. We will also use this special session for the purpose of discussing the Kasturirangan Report," he said.

Invest Karnataka 2027 Summit Announced

Parameshwara also announced that Invest Karnataka 2027 will be held from April 20 to 23, with the objective of attracting investors and promoting investment opportunities in the state. He said the summit would be aimed at inviting investors to Karnataka and strengthening the state's position as an investment destination.

Group of Ministers Committee Formed for Wider Consultation

The Cabinet has also decided to constitute a 10-member Group of Ministers Committee, a first-of-its-kind arrangement in Karnataka, to deliberate on important matters before they are placed before the Cabinet. Parameshwara said the committee has been constituted to ensure wider consultation and discussion before major government decisions are taken. "For the first time in Karnataka, a Group of Ministers Committee has been constituted. Before taking important decisions and before bringing them to the Cabinet, certain matters will be discussed in this committee and deliberated upon," he said.

He said the move was also intended to address criticism that major decisions were being taken solely by the Chief Minister without adequate consultation. "There have been comments that when the Chief Minister takes a decision alone, people say, 'The CM is taking decisions on his own, without consulting or discussing them with anyone.' That is why this committee has been constituted," Parameshwara said.

He added that a similar mechanism exists at the Centre and that Karnataka has adopted the model for the first time.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be the chairman of the committee, with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and ministers K H Muniyappa, K J George, Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, UT Khader, Lakshman Savadi, Satish Jarkiholi and MB Patil as members. The committee will discuss important subjects and proposed decisions before they are placed before the Cabinet.

Official Government Spokespersons Appointed

The Cabinet has also decided to appoint eight official government spokespersons, who will be authorised to speak on behalf of the state government. Parameshwara said the spokespersons will receive daily briefings on government affairs and respond to media queries based on information provided by the respective departments.

The eight designated spokespersons are G Parameshwara, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, Santosh Lad, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, H C Balakrishna and Lakshman Savadi. "Only these people will have the authority to speak on behalf of the government. If any other minister gives a statement, it will be considered their personal opinion," Parameshwara said.

He said the spokespersons would be briefed every day on government-related matters and would answer questions raised by the media based on official information. "The briefings will be department-wise, with information provided by the respective government departments," he said.

The move is aimed at establishing a more coordinated communication mechanism for the Karnataka government and ensuring that information on government decisions is conveyed to the media through designated representatives. (ANI)