Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: THIS hotel in Mysuru threatens legal action over Rs 80 lakh unpaid bills from PM Modi's visit

    The State Forest Department was tasked with organising the event from April 9 to 11, with an initial budget set at Rs 3 crore, backed by assurances of 100% Central assistance. However, the actual cost of the event doubled to Rs 6.3 crore due to last-minute arrangements and additional activities requested by NTCA officials.

    Karnataka THIS hotel in Mysuru threatens legal action over Rs 80 lakh unpaid bills from PM Modi's visit AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    A Mysuru hotel, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed during his visit to the city in April last year, has threatened to take legal action as bills amounting to over Rs 80 lakh remain unpaid by the State Forest Department.

    According to reports, PM Modi stayed at the Radisson Blu Plaza hotel during his visit to Mysuru in April 2023. He was in the city to inaugurate the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, an event organized by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

    'Voted against inflation': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal casts vote, posts picture with inked finger

    The State Forest Department was tasked with organising the event from April 9 to 11, with an initial budget set at Rs 3 crore, backed by assurances of 100% Central assistance. However, the actual cost of the event doubled to Rs 6.3 crore due to last-minute arrangements and additional activities requested by NTCA officials.

    Following the event, the Centre released Rs 3 crore, leaving a balance of Rs 3.3 crore unpaid. Despite multiple reminders from the State Forest Department to the MoEF, the additional funds have not been released. The Radisson Blu Plaza, in particular, has outstanding bills amounting to Rs 80.6 lakh for the Prime Minister's stay.

    In October last year, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) of Karnataka wrote to the Deputy Inspector-General of NTCA to remind them of the unpaid dues. NTCA responded, stating that the expenses incurred during the Prime Minister's stay should be reimbursed by the State government. Another reminder was sent in March this year, but there has been no response to date.

    Cyclone Remal to hit West Bengal today; IMD issues alert for THESE states

    The hotel has now threatened legal action to recover the unpaid bills, highlighting the ongoing financial dispute and the lack of resolution despite continuous efforts by the State Forest Department to secure the necessary funds.

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Bishop Joseph Kariyil of Cochin diocese slams 'Illuminati' song from movie Aavesham; Know why anr

    Kerala: Bishop Joseph Kariyil of Cochin diocese slams 'Illuminati' song from movie Aavesham; Know why

    Take care of your country Arvind Kejriwal snubs Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry for remarks on Lok Sabha elections snt

    'Take care of your country': Arvind Kejriwal snubs Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry for remarks on LS elections

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Legendary MS Dhoni casts his vote in hometown Ranchi amidst fan frenzy (WATCH) snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Legendary MS Dhoni casts his vote in hometown Ranchi amidst fan frenzy (WATCH)

    Voted against inflation': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal casts vote, posts picture with inked finger AJR

    'Voted against inflation': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal casts vote, posts picture with inked finger

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Rahul Gandhi clicks selfie with mother Sonia Gandhi after casting vote; SEE POST gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Rahul Gandhi clicks selfie with mother Sonia after casting vote; SEE POST

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Bishop Joseph Kariyil of Cochin diocese slams 'Illuminati' song from movie Aavesham; Know why anr

    Kerala: Bishop Joseph Kariyil of Cochin diocese slams 'Illuminati' song from movie Aavesham; Know why

    Take care of your country Arvind Kejriwal snubs Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry for remarks on Lok Sabha elections snt

    'Take care of your country': Arvind Kejriwal snubs Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry for remarks on LS elections

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Legendary MS Dhoni casts his vote in hometown Ranchi amidst fan frenzy (WATCH) snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Legendary MS Dhoni casts his vote in hometown Ranchi amidst fan frenzy (WATCH)

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Rescuers search rubble after over 300 people and 1000 houses buried snt

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Rescuers search rubble after over 300 people and 1000 houses buried

    Nothing Phone 3 to feature iPhone-like action button? Take a look at Carl Pei's post gcw

    Nothing Phone 3 to feature iPhone-like action button? Take a look at Carl Pei's post

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon