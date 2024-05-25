Karnataka: THIS hotel in Mysuru threatens legal action over Rs 80 lakh unpaid bills from PM Modi's visit

The State Forest Department was tasked with organising the event from April 9 to 11, with an initial budget set at Rs 3 crore, backed by assurances of 100% Central assistance. However, the actual cost of the event doubled to Rs 6.3 crore due to last-minute arrangements and additional activities requested by NTCA officials.

A Mysuru hotel, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed during his visit to the city in April last year, has threatened to take legal action as bills amounting to over Rs 80 lakh remain unpaid by the State Forest Department.

According to reports, PM Modi stayed at the Radisson Blu Plaza hotel during his visit to Mysuru in April 2023. He was in the city to inaugurate the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, an event organized by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

Following the event, the Centre released Rs 3 crore, leaving a balance of Rs 3.3 crore unpaid. Despite multiple reminders from the State Forest Department to the MoEF, the additional funds have not been released. The Radisson Blu Plaza, in particular, has outstanding bills amounting to Rs 80.6 lakh for the Prime Minister's stay.

In October last year, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) of Karnataka wrote to the Deputy Inspector-General of NTCA to remind them of the unpaid dues. NTCA responded, stating that the expenses incurred during the Prime Minister's stay should be reimbursed by the State government. Another reminder was sent in March this year, but there has been no response to date.

The hotel has now threatened legal action to recover the unpaid bills, highlighting the ongoing financial dispute and the lack of resolution despite continuous efforts by the State Forest Department to secure the necessary funds.

