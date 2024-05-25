Cyclone Remal to hit West Bengal today; IMD issues alert for THESE states

As a consequence, light to moderate rainfall is expected from May 24 to 27, with West Bengal experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall and some regions facing extremely heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (May 25) announced that the "Deep Depression" over the East-central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Remal by the evening. It is reportedly said that the cyclone is likely to cross between the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts around midnight on Sunday, potentially becoming a severe cyclonic storm (SCS).

In a statement, the IMD detailed the current position of the depression: "Depression over East central BoB intensified to Deep Depression over the same region about 380 km S SE of Sagar Islands (WB) 490 km S of Khepupara (Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS."

Coastal areas of North Odisha may witness isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by wind speeds of 40-50 kmph. Northeastern states will also receive rainfall, with extreme rainfall warnings in certain areas, according to IMD's Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

In response to the cyclone, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed nine disaster relief teams at key locations to mitigate potential loss of life and property. The Ministry of Defence reported that these teams are positioned in Haldia, Paradip, Gopalpur, and Frazerganj, prepared to provide immediate assistance if needed.

Taking to X, the ICG said, "With assets deployed along the East Coast, including 10 Ships and 2 Aircraft, #ICG is monitoring and advising vessels on impending cyclonic storm and fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea. Coordination with relevant stakeholders and agencies is underway to ensure anticipatory & preventive measures are in place."

Furthermore, the Odisha government has instructed authorities in four districts to implement preparatory measures. Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu has issued alerts to the collectors of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj, urging them to take necessary precautions ahead of the cyclone.

