    'Voted against inflation': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal casts vote, posts picture with inked finger

    Arvind Kejriwal, currently on interim bail until June 1 after challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Supreme Court, voted alongside his family, including his wife Sunita, for Congress ally candidate Jai Prakash Aggarwal.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (May 25) casted his vote, stressing his stance against "inflation and unemployment" as he addressed supporters outside a polling booth in the national capital. Voting took place in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Rahul Gandhi clicks selfie with mother Sonia after casting vote; SEE POST

    Speaking to reporters, CM Kejriwal said, "My father, wife, and both my children voted. My mother could not come today as she is very ill. I have voted against inflation and unemployment."

    He urged all voters to brave the heat and participate in the election process. "I want to appeal to all the voters that even though it is very hot, do not sit at home. Please cast your vote," he said.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha had earlier mentioned that Kejriwal would vote for the Congress candidate, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would vote for the AAP candidate.

    Cyclone Remal to hit West Bengal today; IMD issues alert for THESE states

    As of 11 am, a voter turnout of 25.8 per cent has been recorded across 58 constituencies nationwide.

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
