'Yogi Adityanath is India's real source of positivity,' praises Kumar Vishwas

Dr. Vishwas said that CM Yogi is the most optimistic source of energy in India today. Expressing his gratitude, Vishwas said it was a moment of great pride for him to be honored at the Allahabad University campus.

First Published Nov 27, 2024, 7:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 7:20 PM IST

At the convocation ceremony of Allahabad University, renowned poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him the biggest source of energy in the country. He described CM Yogi as someone who is realizing the concept of Ramrajya, much like Bharat. 

In response, CM Yogi acknowledged Dr. Vishwas's literary achievements and contributions. The CM noted that Prayagraj had played a significant role in shaping Dr. Kumar Vishwas’s life and direction. He stated that from this city, Vishwas went on to build his career in the literary world, gaining recognition for his writings. 

The CM also expressed immense pleasure in conferring an honorary degree upon the poet, calling it a moment of honor for the university.

In his speech, Kumar Vishwas also praised Allahabad University. He said, "It is a matter of great pride for me to come to this campus and be honored." He expressed special gratitude to his parents for instilling in him values that have allowed him to dedicate his life to the Hindi language. 

He added, "I wish that the university’s blessings continue to shower upon me. May Mother Bharat grant me the strength to dedicate my life to the development of Hindi!"

