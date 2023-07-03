Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Stone-pelting on newly-launched Vande Bharat Express

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    On Saturday, the Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, flagged off by Narendra Modi on June 27, was pelted with stones near the Davangere railway station. The train to KSR Bengaluru railway station departed from the Davangere railway station around 3.30 pm. The incident occurred just right after the train left the station. 

    The C4 windowpane has been damaged due to this. No serious injuries were recorded, and the inner part of the C4 coach has not suffered any damage, said an official. This incident has been registered with the Railway protection force (RPF), and the probe has been launched. 

    Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express ticket prices revised

    This is not the first incident where the Vande Bharat has suffered from stone pelting. The Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat faced stone-pelting on February 25. Two train windows were severely damaged. No casualties were reported. 

    Not only Karnataka but the Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat was also pelted with stones while it was heading towards Muzaffarnagar station. No injuries were suffered due to the quality of the glass and the coach. Even the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat was prone to stone pelting, and several windows were damaged.

    The railway introduced this train to reduce travel time between stations and provide passengers with maximum comfort and luxury. The Railway protection force (RPF) registered around 21 such cases on January. 13 in February. 

    PM Modi flags off Karnataka’s 2nd Vande Bharat from Dharwad to Bengaluru

    “Since the train moves around 160 km/hr, such incidents can lead to the injury of the passengers. Though we have temporarily repaired the parts, it could take several weeks to get fixed,” a railway official told media persons.

    The South Western Railway has taken this incident to serious notice, and they have deployed multiple RPF officers on the train to prevent more such mishappenings. This kind of mindset has to be stopped, as the assets belong to the public. Thousands of passengers use the train; one wrong move can harm someone.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
