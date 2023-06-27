Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi flags off Karnataka’s 2nd Vande Bharat from Dharwad to Bengaluru

    PM Narendra Modi gives the green signal to Karnataka's 2nd Vande Bharat Express in between Dharwad to Bengaluru railway station.

    PM Modi flags off Karnataka's 2nd Vande Bharat from Dharwad to Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express has been flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He flagged off the train through video conference, from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A total of five Vande Bharat trains were given a green signal by the Prime Minister on Tuesday. 

    The Dharwad-Bengaluru route Vande Bharat Express is said to be the second such train in the state, the first one being Bengaluru-Chennai Express. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other officials attended the program at Dharwad railway station.
     
    Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi to flag off five new trains on June 27; check details

    This train (20661) leaves KSR Bengaluru Station at 5.45 am, reaches Yeshwantpur at 5.57 am, Davangere at 9.17 am, Hubballi at 11.35 am, and reaches Dharwad railway station at 12.10 pm. While coming back the train (20662) leaves Dharwad station at 1.15 pm, SSS Hubballi at 1.40 pm, Davangere at 3.38 pm, Yeshwantpur at 7.45 pm and reaches KSR Bengaluru railway station at 7.45 pm.

    The total travel time between Dharwad - Bengaluru is cut down to 6 hrs 35 minutes, which is faster than the other currently running trains. 

    These Vande Bharat trains have the capacity to run at 180km/h. Excellent comfortable seats, high-quality food, wifi, luggage space, and a charger for every seat are some of the features of the train. The train consists of two types of coaches namely,  Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC). 

    The price for Chair Car (CC) from Dharwad to Bengaluru is Rs 1350 and for Executive Class (EC) is Rs 2460. The high pricing is because the passengers get free wifi, high-speed traveling and they get served the afternoon lunch on the train.

    Global leader Modi: 13 international awards for PM in last 9 years

    The price from Bengaluru to Dharwad for Chair Car (CC) is Rs. 1185 and Executive class (EC) is Rs 2265. While traveling from Bengaluru to Dharwad, the passengers will be served the morning breakfast on the train. The train is said to cruise around 110 km/h as there are many curves and twists in between Bengaluru and Dharwad stations. 

    The other 4 trains which are flagged off today are Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur, Ranchi-Patna, and Goa-Mumbai. Goa is getting its first-ever Vande Bharat Express for Journey towards Mumbai, along the western ghats.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Police arrest 5 for robbing delivery agent, associate at gunpoint in Pragati Maidan tunnel AJR

    Delhi Police arrest 5 for robbing delivery agent, associate at gunpoint in Pragati Maidan tunnel

    ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule LIVE Updates: Check fixtures, venues and more

    ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announcement updates: Check fixtures, venues and more

    Sheikh Darvesh Sahib appointed as Director General of Police of Kerala

    Sheikh Darvesh Sahib appointed as Director General of Police of Kerala

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next 5 days; Yellow alert in 8 districts anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next 5 days; Yellow alert in 8 districts

    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani hospitalised after landing in Kerala anr

    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani hospitalised after landing in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif in New York City: Actress looks pretty in off-shoulder printed blue dress (Photos) RBA

    Katrina Kaif in New York City: Actress looks pretty in off-shoulder printed blue dress (Photos)

    Chennai Express to Golmaal - 7 best Indian comedies on OTT MSW

    Chennai Express to Golmaal - 7 best Indian comedies on OTT

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals release date of much-awaited biopic creating frenzy among fans vma

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals release date of much-awaited biopic creating frenzy among fans

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Pooja Bhatt calls out Aaliya Siddiqui over always playing victim card ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Pooja Bhatt calls out Aaliya Siddiqui over always playing victim card

    Nora Fatehi SEXY photos-video: Actress shows off her killer moves in green bra and denim shorts (WATCH) RBA

    Nora Fatehi SEXY photos-video: Actress shows off her killer moves in green bra and denim shorts (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon