PM Modi flags off Karnataka’s 2nd Vande Bharat from Dharwad to Bengaluru

Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express has been flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He flagged off the train through video conference, from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A total of five Vande Bharat trains were given a green signal by the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

The Dharwad-Bengaluru route Vande Bharat Express is said to be the second such train in the state, the first one being Bengaluru-Chennai Express. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other officials attended the program at Dharwad railway station.



This train (20661) leaves KSR Bengaluru Station at 5.45 am, reaches Yeshwantpur at 5.57 am, Davangere at 9.17 am, Hubballi at 11.35 am, and reaches Dharwad railway station at 12.10 pm. While coming back the train (20662) leaves Dharwad station at 1.15 pm, SSS Hubballi at 1.40 pm, Davangere at 3.38 pm, Yeshwantpur at 7.45 pm and reaches KSR Bengaluru railway station at 7.45 pm.

The total travel time between Dharwad - Bengaluru is cut down to 6 hrs 35 minutes, which is faster than the other currently running trains.

These Vande Bharat trains have the capacity to run at 180km/h. Excellent comfortable seats, high-quality food, wifi, luggage space, and a charger for every seat are some of the features of the train. The train consists of two types of coaches namely, Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC).

The price for Chair Car (CC) from Dharwad to Bengaluru is Rs 1350 and for Executive Class (EC) is Rs 2460. The high pricing is because the passengers get free wifi, high-speed traveling and they get served the afternoon lunch on the train.



The price from Bengaluru to Dharwad for Chair Car (CC) is Rs. 1185 and Executive class (EC) is Rs 2265. While traveling from Bengaluru to Dharwad, the passengers will be served the morning breakfast on the train. The train is said to cruise around 110 km/h as there are many curves and twists in between Bengaluru and Dharwad stations.

The other 4 trains which are flagged off today are Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur, Ranchi-Patna, and Goa-Mumbai. Goa is getting its first-ever Vande Bharat Express for Journey towards Mumbai, along the western ghats.