Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express ticket prices revised

The recently launched Vande Bharat express, along Bengaluru - Dharwad route, gets the revised ticket prices. The train runs along Bengaluru to Dharwad at an average speed of 110 km/h and covers the destination in 6 hours 35 minutes.

The South Western Railway has revised the rates of the Vande Bharat train on the day of launching the train on the Bengaluru-Dharwad route. The train travels from Bengaluru to Dharwad, leaving the KSR Bengaluru station early in the morning at 5.45 am. It reaches Dharwad at 12.10 pm, later leaves Dharwad station at 1.15 pm, reaching Bengaluru in the evening by 7.45 pm.

For train Bengaluru - Dharwad (20661)

The previous cost of traveling between KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur stations was Rs 410 for AC Chair Car. It has been cut down to Rs 365, but the cost of Executive Class (EC) in between KSR Bengaluru-Yeshwantpur has been increased from Rs 545 to Rs 690. Similarly, the cost between Dharwad and SSS Hubballi stations was Rs 410 and has now been reduced to Rs 365 for AC Chair Car. For the executive class, it has been increased to Rs 695, from the previous price of Rs 545.



PM Modi flags off Karnataka’s 2nd Vande Bharat from Dharwad to Bengaluru

The ticket cost has been completely revised and here are the details:

KSR Bengaluru - Yeshwantpur: Rs 365 for AC Chair Car (CC) / Rs 690 for Executive Class (EC)

KSR Bengaluru-Davangere: Rs 935 (CC) / Rs 1760 (EC)

KSR Bengaluru - SSS Hubballi: Rs. 1155 (CC) / Rs. 2200 (EC)

KSR Bengaluru - Dharwad: Rs. 1185 (CC) / Rs. 2265 (EC)

Yeshwantpur - Davangere: Rs. 920 (CC) / Rs. 1730 (EC)

Yeshwantpur - SSS Hubballi: Rs. 1155 (CC) / Rs. 2200 (EC)

Yeshwantpur - Dharwad: Rs. 1185 (CC) / Rs. 2265 (EC)

Davangere - SSS Hubballi: Rs. 520 (CC) / Rs. 1005 (EC)

Davangere - Dharwad: Rs. 555 (CC) / Rs. 1075 (EC)

SSS Hubballi - Dharwad: Rs. 365 (CC) / Rs. 690 (EC)



Indian Railways to roll out Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in 2024

For the train, Dharwad to Bengaluru (200662):

Dharwad - KSR Bengaluru: Rs. 1350 (CC) / Rs. 2460 (EC)

Dharwad - Yeshwantpur: 1350 (CC) / Rs. 2460 (EC)

Dharwad - Davangere: Rs. 765 (CC) / Rs. 1305 (EC)

Dharwad - SSS Hubballi: Rs. 365 (CC) / Rs. 690 (EC)

SSS Hubballi - KSR Bengaluru: Rs. 1320 (CC) / Rs. 2395 (EC)

SSS Hubballi - Yeshwantpur: Rs. 1320 (CC) / Rs. 2395 (EC)

SSS Hubballi - Davangere: Rs. 725 (CC) / Rs. 1235 (EC)

Davangere - KSR Bengaluru: Rs. 880 (CC) / Rs. 1710 (EC)

Davangere - Yeshwantpur: Rs. 865 (CC) / Rs. 1680 (EC)

Yeshwantpur - Bengaluru: Rs. 365 (CC) / Rs. 690 (EC)