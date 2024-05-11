Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Came to see who is killing India's democracy': Congress' Rahul Gandhi recalls 55-hour ED questioning (WATCH)

    Congress leader and party's Raebareli candidate for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Rahul Gandhi on Friday recounted his encounters with the Enforcement Directorate during the National Herald case.

    Came to see who is killing India's democracy Congress' Rahul Gandhi recalls 55-hour ED questioning (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    Congress leader and party's Raebareli candidate for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Rahul Gandhi on Friday recounted his encounters with the Enforcement Directorate during the National Herald case. He revealed undergoing 55 hours of questioning by both the CBI and the ED concerning purported corruption and financial discrepancies linked to the National Herald newspaper.

    "I told the ED officer that you are thinking that you had called me here, but you are misunderstanding. I have come here myself... I have come to see who is killing the democracy of India," Gandhi said during the 'Rashtriya Samvidhan Sammelan' in Lucknow.

    Rahul Gandhi further said that during his interrogation he saw a lockup and added, "I was thinking that my great-grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) had been sitting in a similar cell for 12 years, I should also go for at least 10 years."

    "I believe that if we present the truth, then the politics of India will completely change," he added.

    In 2022, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi underwent questioning for multiple days in connection with the National Herald case. Both are currently out on bail.

    The National Herald, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru before his tenure as India's first Prime Minister, holds historical significance.

    Allegations against the Gandhis involve purported misappropriation of funds to acquire properties owned by the National Herald. This acquisition allegedly occurred through the purchase of the newspaper's former publishers, The Associated Journals Limited (AJL), by an entity known as Young Indian (YI).

    During an event in Lucknow, the Congress leader acknowledged his party's past errors and emphasized the necessity for future political transformation.

    "The Congress party has also made mistakes, and I am saying this while being from the Congress party... It will also have to change its politics in the coming times," Gandhi said.

    Directing his criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi labeled him as a monarch and suggested that he served as a facade for "two-three financiers." The Member of Parliament from Wayanad further asserted his belief that the ruling BJP would secure fewer than 180 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi lost another battle After Rahul Gandhi, now Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry cheers Arvind Kejriwal's release snt

    'Modi lost another battle': After Rahul Gandhi, now Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry cheers Kejriwal's jail release

    Pakistan se lenge Azadi Unrest in PoJK as protests over inflation, load-shedding & more intensifies (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistan se lenge Azadi': Unrest in PoJK as protests over inflation, load-shedding & more intensifies (WATCH)

    PM Modi wants to crush AAP Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first words after walking out of Tihar jail (WATCH) gcw

    'All Oppn leaders will be jailed if BJP wins LS polls': Kejriwal's 1st words after walking out of Tihar |WATCH

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested for allegedly leaking videos vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested for allegedly leaking videos

    BJP slams Congress for cozying up to Pakistan after Revanth Reddy questions Balakot airstrike (WATCH) snt

    BJP slams Congress for cozying up to Pakistan after Revanth Reddy questions Balakot airstrike (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Modi lost another battle After Rahul Gandhi, now Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry cheers Arvind Kejriwal's release snt

    'Modi lost another battle': After Rahul Gandhi, now Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry cheers Kejriwal's jail release

    IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant suspended for match against RCB, fined Rs 30 lakh for Code of Conduct breach snt

    IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant suspended for match against RCB, fined Rs 30 lakh for Code of Conduct breach

    Gaza war: Israel orders residents in more areas of Rafah to evacuate despite US pressure snt

    Gaza war: Israel orders residents in more areas of Rafah to evacuate despite US pressure

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gets High Court's notice for using 'Bible' in book RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gets High Court's notice for using 'Bible' in book

    Another Biden gaffe: US President refers to Kim Jong Un as 'South Korean President' in latest faux pas snt

    Another Biden gaffe: US President refers to Kim Jong Un as 'South Korean President' in latest faux pas

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon