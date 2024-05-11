'Came to see who is killing India's democracy': Congress' Rahul Gandhi recalls 55-hour ED questioning (WATCH)

Congress leader and party's Raebareli candidate for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Rahul Gandhi on Friday recounted his encounters with the Enforcement Directorate during the National Herald case.

Congress leader and party's Raebareli candidate for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Rahul Gandhi on Friday recounted his encounters with the Enforcement Directorate during the National Herald case. He revealed undergoing 55 hours of questioning by both the CBI and the ED concerning purported corruption and financial discrepancies linked to the National Herald newspaper.

"I told the ED officer that you are thinking that you had called me here, but you are misunderstanding. I have come here myself... I have come to see who is killing the democracy of India," Gandhi said during the 'Rashtriya Samvidhan Sammelan' in Lucknow.

Rahul Gandhi further said that during his interrogation he saw a lockup and added, "I was thinking that my great-grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) had been sitting in a similar cell for 12 years, I should also go for at least 10 years."

"I believe that if we present the truth, then the politics of India will completely change," he added.

In 2022, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi underwent questioning for multiple days in connection with the National Herald case. Both are currently out on bail.

The National Herald, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru before his tenure as India's first Prime Minister, holds historical significance.

Allegations against the Gandhis involve purported misappropriation of funds to acquire properties owned by the National Herald. This acquisition allegedly occurred through the purchase of the newspaper's former publishers, The Associated Journals Limited (AJL), by an entity known as Young Indian (YI).

During an event in Lucknow, the Congress leader acknowledged his party's past errors and emphasized the necessity for future political transformation.

"The Congress party has also made mistakes, and I am saying this while being from the Congress party... It will also have to change its politics in the coming times," Gandhi said.

Directing his criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi labeled him as a monarch and suggested that he served as a facade for "two-three financiers." The Member of Parliament from Wayanad further asserted his belief that the ruling BJP would secure fewer than 180 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Latest Videos