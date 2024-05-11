Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING! 10-year-old dies after consuming Maggi in UP's Pilibhit, 6 others hospitalised

    According to the information, all these people had eaten Maggi, after which everyone started vomiting and diarrhea. 

    SHOCKING 10-year-old dies after consuming Maggi in UP's Pilibhit, 6 others hospitalised
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    A minor boy died after consuming Maggi along with rice due to food poisoning in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. Five other members of his family are admitted to the hospital. 

    On the same night, the condition of Seema's wife Sonu, her son Rohan, Vivek, daughters Sandhya, Sanjana and Sanju deteriorated. According to the information, all these people had eaten Maggi, after which everyone started vomiting and diarrhea.  On Friday morning, everyone was admitted to the village clinic for treatment. 

    The family members have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

    As the condition of Seema's other son Vivek did not improve, he was referred to the district hospital. There was a panic due to all the family members falling ill together. Dr. Rashid of CHC said that all the people who fell ill have symptoms of food poisoning. 

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 5:06 PM IST
