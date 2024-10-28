Telangana SHOCKER! Denied Rs 8 crore, woman kills husband, travels 800km to burn and dump body

A burned body found on a coffee plantation in Kodagu led police to uncover a murder conspiracy involving a businessman's wife, her lover, and an accomplice. The trio murdered the businessman for his money and transported the body across state lines.

Police have discovered a grisly murderous conspiracy after discovering an unidentified, burned body in a coffee plantation in the Kodagu region of Karnataka three weeks ago. A 54-year-old businessman named Ramesh disappeared a few weeks ago. According to police, his wife Niharika, her lover Nikhil, and another suspect, Ankur, carried out a gruesome murder plot for the businessman's money and crossed state lines to get rid of the body. All three have been taken into custody.

At a coffee farm close to Suntikoppa in Kodagu, authorities discovered a burned body on October 8. After efforts to identify the corpse were unsuccessful, authorities began looking through CCTV footage to see whose cars had driven by. They were drawn to a crimson Mercedes Benz. It was discovered that this vehicle was registered in the name of Ramesh, whose wife had just filed a missing person's complaint. After then, police in Telangana, where the vehicle was registered, got in touch with their counterparts.

Police suspected Ramesh's wife Niharika P (29), as the investigation went on. She confessed to being involved in Ramesh's murder when she was arrested and mentioned Ankur and a veterinary physician called Nikhil as her accomplices. According to the police, Niharika had a difficult upbringing. Her mother remarried when her father passed away when she was sixteen. She finished her engineering degree and began working after achieving academic success.

She married early, became a mother and separated later. At some point, when she was in Haryana, she became involved in financial fraud and went to jail. She met Ankur in prison.

However, Niharika married Ramesh after being released from prison. Additionally, this was his second marriage. Niharika became used to the businessman's extravagant lifestyle. She once requested Es 8 crore from him. Niharika became enraged when Ramesh rejected the enormous demand.

According to authorities, she was in a relationship with Nikhil and, with him and Ankur, planned Ramesh's murder in order to gain access to his fortune. On October 1, the businessman was strangled to death in Uppal, Hyderabad. The defendant went back to his house, stole money, and drove to Bengaluru. They stopped for petrol before continuing on to Kodagu, which is about 800 kilometers from Uppal. The body was disposed of at a coffee estate there. After being wrapped in a blanket, the body was burned. After the three left for Hyderabad, Niharika reported Ramesh missing.

This was a difficult investigation since "everything had been entirely destroyed," according to Kodagu police commissioner Ramarajan.

"We first concluded that the corpse had been burnt three to four days prior to the complaint being filed. Our crime squad started looking into questionable activity in the neighborhood. They found that between 12 and 2 am on Saturday, a car was traveling in the neighborhood in an odd manner. We looked at the CCTV tape, but the visuals were hazy because it was nighttime. Thus, we looked at video from 500 CCTV cameras all the way up to Tumkur. We were able to track down a car from Telangana that belonged to a businessman called Ramesh using all the technological proof," he added.

"Niharika, along with Nikhil and another accomplice, Ankur, together murdered him and disposed of the body," he added.

