Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Health deparment urges caution to government despite decline in COVID cases

    The Karnataka Health Department has advised certain vulnerable groups, including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, to continue COVID-19 precautions despite declining cases. The advisory stresses testing for respiratory symptoms, following medical advice, and cooperating with healthcare providers. Commissioner D. Randeep highlights collective responsibility in combating the virus. A helpline by Suvarna Arogya Trust is mentioned, but callers are cautioned to verify its validity.

    Karnataka Health deparment urges caution to government despite decline in COVID cases vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    The Karnataka Health Department has issued an advisory to the government recommending that certain segments of the population continue to take precautionary measures against COVID-19, despite a decline in infection cases across the state. Health Department Commissioner D. Randeep issued these guidelines on Wednesday based on the recommendations of the Corona Technical Advisory Committee.

    While the state witnesses a gradual decrease in infection numbers, the advisory states the need for specific groups, including the elderly (above 60 years), individuals with long-term illnesses such as kidney, heart, liver, or lung problems, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, to remain vigilant and adopt necessary precautions.

    JN.1 cases surpass 1000 mark across India, Karnataka tops the list

    The advisory highlights the current favourable conditions for the spread of respiratory diseases and COVID-19. It urges individuals experiencing symptoms of respiratory distress (Sari) and cold fever (ILI) to undergo testing at nearby health centres. If a positive diagnosis is confirmed, the advisory emphasizes the importance of following the prescribed treatment plan under the guidance of healthcare professionals. Family members are encouraged to cooperate with healthcare providers offering home care services to infected patients.

    RS2 breaks new ground: Indian scientists spearhead development of heat-tolerant adaptive Covid-19 vaccine

    Addressing the public, Commissioner D. Randeep stressed the significance of testing and adherence to medical advice, emphasizing the collective responsibility to combat the virus.

    The circular also mentions a helpline under Suvarna Arogya Trust, where individuals can seek information about COVID-19-related issues by calling +9118004258330. However, it is crucial to note that there have been reports of the helpline number being invalid. Callers are advised to verify the number before making a call.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 8:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Was arrested without a notice...': Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil about his arrest rkn

    'Was arrested without a notice...': Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil about his arrest

    Kerala: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar anr

    Kerala: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

    Kerala: Padmanabhaswamy Temple to gift 'Onavillu' to Ram Temple in Ayodhya anr

    Kerala: Padmanabhaswamy Temple to gift 'Onavillu' to Ram Temple in Ayodhya

    Kerala news live 18 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: SFI Unit Secretary stabbed in Maharajas College in Ernakulam

    IndiGo fined Rs 1.2 crore for 'passengers eating on the tarmac' incident

    IndiGo fined Rs 1.5 crore for 'passengers eating on the tarmac' incident

    Recent Stories

    'Was arrested without a notice...': Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil about his arrest rkn

    'Was arrested without a notice...': Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil about his arrest

    Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to have digital release on THIS date RKK

    Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to have digital release on THIS date

    Kerala: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar anr

    Kerala: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

    Kerala: Padmanabhaswamy Temple to gift 'Onavillu' to Ram Temple in Ayodhya anr

    Kerala: Padmanabhaswamy Temple to gift 'Onavillu' to Ram Temple in Ayodhya

    Kerala news live 18 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: SFI Unit Secretary stabbed in Maharajas College in Ernakulam

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon