    JN.1 cases surpass 1000 mark across India, Karnataka tops the list

    The JN.1 variant of the COVID-19 mutant strain has led to over 1,000 cases across 16 states and Union Territories in India. Karnataka and Maharashtra have the highest numbers, with 214 and 170 cases, respectively. Health officials are closely monitoring the situation, and the central government has issued a cautionary advisory. In the last 24 hours, 609 new COVID cases and 3 fatalities were reported, bringing the total active cases to 3,368, with a recovery rate of 98.81%. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    The JN.1 variant of the COVID-19 mutant strain has seen a rapid increase in cases across the country, surpassing the 1,000-mark with a total of 1,013 reported infections. The situation has raised alarms, prompting health officials to monitor the spread closely.

    As of the latest data, 16 states and Union Territories have reported cases of JN.1, with Karnataka leading the tally at 214 cases, followed closely by Maharashtra with 170 cases. The worrisome trend has also affected other regions, with 189 cases in Andhra Pradesh, 154 in Kerala, 76 in Gujarat, and 66 in Goa.

    New study claims severe Covid-19 impairs brain function similar to other critical illnesses

    Telangana and Rajasthan reported 32 cases each, while Chhattisgarh recorded 25 cases. Tamil Nadu follows with 22 cases, Delhi with 16, Uttar Pradesh with 6, Haryana with 5, and Odisha with 3. Additionally, West Bengal reported 2 cases, and Uttarakhand reported 1 case.

    Karnataka mandates 7-day home isolation for COVID-positive cases amid surge

    The central government has issued a cautionary advisory regarding the COVID and JN.1 mutation, urging citizens to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures.

    In the last 24 hours, the nation witnessed a surge of 609 new COVID cases, resulting in 3 tragic fatalities. Among the reported deaths, 2 occurred in Kerala and 1 in Karnataka. The total active cases have now reduced to 3,368, showcasing a recovery rate of 98.81%. The Union Health Ministry reports a significant distribution of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb the spread.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
