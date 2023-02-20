Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka government warns action against two top female bureaucrats amid public spat

    On Sunday, IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil shared private photos of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri on social media, claiming that Rohini Sindhuri violated service rules by sending her photos to male IAS officers. 

    Karnataka government warns action against two top female bureaucrats amid public spat
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    A public spat between two senior female officers has shocked many in the Karnataka administration, leaving the Basavaraj Bommai government speechless. State Home Minister Araga Jnanedra expressed his displeasure with their actions and warned action on February 20, furious at what he called the 'bad behaviour' of two officers.

    The Minister referred to the exchanges between Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director D Roopa, an IPS officer, and Muzrai Department Commissioner IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.

    "We won't keep quiet; we'll take legal action against them. They both behave so badly that not even normal people speak on the streets. Let them do whatever they want with their issues, but coming before the media and acting the way they are is not acceptable," said Jnanendra.

    According to him, People hold IAS and IPS officers in high regard, but their actions and conduct show disrespect and humiliation for civil service officers.

    "High-ranking officials manage the state and the nation, but a few damage the reputation of the entire official class and must be punished. I've spoken with the DG (Director General of Police) and will speak with the CS (Chief Secretary); the Chief Minister is also aware of the situation," he added. 

    On Sunday, D Roopa Moudgil, an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer, shared private photos of Rohini Sindhuri, an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer, on social media. She claimed Rohini Sindhuri violated service rules by sending her photos to male IAS officers. D Roopa shared the photos on her Facebook page, alleging that Sindhuri shared them with three IAS officers in 2021 and 2022.

    D Roopa had issued a long list of corruption allegations against Sindhuri the day before. She claimed she had also approached Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma with her concerns.

    Terming the allegations as baseless, Sindhuri alleges that Roopa, who holds a position of responsibility, was making such comments against her out of personal hatred and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance. The two have accused each other of violating Civil Service Conduct rules, which they have reported to the appropriate authorities.

    Sindhuri has said that she will take legal action and other proceedings with the appropriate authorities for Roopa's actions, which constitute misconduct and criminal offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

    Jnanendra said that the officers are bound by conduct rules and that "they have already been warned in the past, and if they do not stop, the government will consider taking strict measures."

    The Chief Minister is aware of everything that has happened and will take a tough stance, he continued. "They have taken the names of specific Ministers and the government." Both officials had previously engaged in a public spat and been involved in controversies in their official capacities.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
