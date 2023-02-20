Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka man stabs delivery boy to death, hides body for 4 days after he fails to pay for iPhone

    A 20-year-old man allegedly killed a delivery agent in Karnataka's Hassan district as he didn't have the money for an iPhone he had ordered online. The culprit hid the body in his house for four days before burning it near a railway station.
     

    Karnataka man orders iPhone stabs delivery boy to death after failing to pay bill of Rs 46000
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    In a horrifying incident, a 20-year-old boy from Hasan, Karnataka allegedly stabbed a Flipkart delivery partner in his house on February 7 who came to the doorstep to deliver iPhone to the resident. The victim and the accused got into a fight over paying Rs. 46,000 and opening the cell phone. According to the reports, the accused killed the delivery man because he lacked the funds to pay for his purchase.

    According to the reports, the boy is recognised as Hemant Dutta and the delivery boy was named Manju Naik. The matter came to light when a charred body was found near Anchkoppal Railway station on February 11, after which a probe was launched.

    According to the police, Naik passed away immediately, and Datta hid his body in a gunny bag. Hemant kept the body for four days in the house before burning it near the railway station.  Datta hid the body in a gummy bag and later took the body on his bike and burned it near the railway station. The police traced the CCTV footage and arrested the man.

    A burned corpse was found nearby the Anchkoppal Train station on February 11, which prompted a case inquiry. Reports state that after the deceased vanished, Manju Naik's sibling reported the incident to the Arsekere police station.

    Hemant Dutta was taken into custody after the police found the surveillance tape. Dutta was seen in the CCTV tape carrying the deceased corpse while also purchasing gasoline.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
