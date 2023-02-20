Who was SK Bhagawan? Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to veteran director

SK Bhagawan, a well-known veteran Kannada cinema director, died this morning. He was 89 years old when he died, and the cause of death is considered to be an age-related ailment. Further information is anticipated in this respect. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter briefly to confirm the news and express his condolences.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute

He wrote a special message for the late director in Kannada which translates to - "Renowned director of Kannada film industry Shri S. K. I was very saddened to hear the news of Bhagavan's death. I pray for his soul. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain."

He continued, "Dorai-Bhagavan duo has given many tasteful films to Kannada cinema. Dr and his friend Dorai Raj directed 55 films including 'Kasthuri Niwas', 'Eradu Soyam', 'Bayalu Dari', 'Giri Kanye', 'Hosa Lekuk' starring Rajkumar. Om Shantih."

Who was SK Bhagawan?

Bhagawan, who was born on July 5, 1933, began participating in theatre performances at a young age with Hirannaiah Mithra Mandali. He began working in the film business in 1956 as Kanagal Prabhakar Shastri's assistant. Soon after, he was credited as co-director of 'Rajadurgada Rahasya' alongside A.C. Narasimha Murthy (1967). He made his professional directing debut with 'Jedara Bale' (1968), which he co-directed with Dorai Raj under the alias Dorai-Bhagavan. They were the first Kannada filmmakers to create films in the

SK Bhagawan best work:

In the years thereafter, the partnership has directed several films like 'Kasturi Nivasa,' 'Eradu Kanasu,' 'Bayaludaari,' 'Gaalimaatu,' 'Chandanada Gombe,' 'Hosa Belaku,' 'Benkiya Bale,' 'Jeevana Chaitra,' and more Bond-style flicks like 'Goa Dall The partnership made a series of films with Anant Nag and Lakshmi, most of which were adapted from novels, alongside Rajkumar. Bhagavan took a long sabbatical from filmmaking after Dorai Raj died; their final film together was 'Baalondu Chaduranga' in 1996. At the age of 85, he made a comeback in 2019 with Aduva Gombe, his 50th film.