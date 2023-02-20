Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was SK Bhagawan? Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to veteran director

    SK Bhagavan, a veteran Kannada cinema director, died at 89. He was allegedly admitted to the Jayadeva Hospital, where he died.

    Who was SK Bhagawan? Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to veteran director RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    SK Bhagawan, a well-known veteran Kannada cinema director, died this morning. He was 89 years old when he died, and the cause of death is considered to be an age-related ailment. Further information is anticipated in this respect. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter briefly to confirm the news and express his condolences.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute
    He wrote a special message for the late director in Kannada which translates to - "Renowned director of Kannada film industry Shri S. K. I was very saddened to hear the news of Bhagavan's death. I pray for his soul. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain."

    He continued, "Dorai-Bhagavan duo has given many tasteful films to Kannada cinema. Dr and his friend Dorai Raj directed 55 films including 'Kasthuri Niwas', 'Eradu Soyam', 'Bayalu Dari', 'Giri Kanye', 'Hosa Lekuk' starring Rajkumar. Om Shantih."

    Who was SK Bhagawan?
    Bhagawan, who was born on July 5, 1933, began participating in theatre performances at a young age with Hirannaiah Mithra Mandali. He began working in the film business in 1956 as Kanagal Prabhakar Shastri's assistant. Soon after, he was credited as co-director of 'Rajadurgada Rahasya' alongside A.C. Narasimha Murthy (1967). He made his professional directing debut with 'Jedara Bale' (1968), which he co-directed with Dorai Raj under the alias Dorai-Bhagavan. They were the first Kannada filmmakers to create films in the 

    SK Bhagawan best work: 
    In the years thereafter, the partnership has directed several films like 'Kasturi Nivasa,' 'Eradu Kanasu,' 'Bayaludaari,' 'Gaalimaatu,' 'Chandanada Gombe,' 'Hosa Belaku,' 'Benkiya Bale,' 'Jeevana Chaitra,' and more Bond-style flicks like 'Goa Dall The partnership made a series of films with Anant Nag and Lakshmi, most of which were adapted from novels, alongside Rajkumar. Bhagavan took a long sabbatical from filmmaking after Dorai Raj died; their final film together was 'Baalondu Chaduranga' in 1996. At the age of 85, he made a comeback in 2019 with Aduva Gombe, his 50th film.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler win big-check out the FULL LIST RBA

    BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler win big-check out the FULL LIST

    Pathaan Week-February 20 to 23: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets priced at Rs 110 RBA

    Pathaan Week-February 20 to 23: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets priced at Rs 110

    Kartik Aaryan finally breaks mum on viral pics with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur, know deets vma

    Kartik Aaryan finally breaks mum on viral pics with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur, know deets

    Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet has shocking details related to last chat with ex Sheezan Khan, read details vma

    Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet has shocking details related to last chat with ex Sheezan Khan, read details

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: NTR Jr's emotional video from his late cousin's house goes viral vma

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: NTR Jr's emotional video from his late cousin's house goes viral

    Recent Stories

    These raids fueled our determination to be...: Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh - adt

    'These raids fueled our determination to be...' Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh

    football ligue 1 Real or pr stunt Kylian Mbappe Neymar bromance after Brazilian's ankle injury leaves PSG fans guessing snt

    Real or PR stunt? Mbappe-Neymar's bromance after Brazilian's ankle injury leaves PSG fans guessing

    Brazil floods: Over 30 killed, houses swept away; landslides damage roads AJR

    Brazil floods: Over 30 killed, houses swept away; landslides damage roads

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Michael Clarke slams Australia lacklustre show against India; reveals one major mistake-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Michael Clarke slams Australia's lacklustre show; reveals one 'major mistake'

    Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar talks about his Guinness World Records, the yoga industry and celebrity mascot RBA

    Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar talks about his Guinness World Records, the yoga industry and celebrity mascot

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon