Karnataka's Food Safety Dept inspected a Mangaluru retail facility after worms were found in eggs, sealing its storage room. Separately, a Bengaluru kitchen was seized for major hygiene violations, including expired food and unhygieniec conditions.

Mangaluru Retailer Inspected Over Worms in Eggs Complaint

The Karnataka Food Safety Department inspected a quick-commerce retail facility in Mangaluru following a complaint regarding the discovery of worms in eggs purchased on the company's online platform.

The complaint was formally submitted to Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader, prompting food safety officials to launch an inspection at the establishment situated in the Falnir Square building in Falnir, according to the State's Department of Health and Family Welfare.

During the raid, officials discovered packets containing broken eggs on the premises and directed staff to immediately remove and dispose of the affected stock. As a precautionary measure to facilitate complete cleaning and sanitisation, the facility's storage room was temporarily closed and sealed.

Food safety authorities confirmed that a notice is being issued to the retail facility and have sought an explanation regarding the incident. Further legal action will be initiated based on the response and inspection findings.

Bengaluru Kitchen Seized for Multiple Hygiene Violations

Earlier, a kitchen located at Bengaluru's Sahakaranagar (Dollars Colony) under the Greater Bengaluru Authority was closed and seized after major food safety and hygiene violations were found during a special inspection drive, said the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration.

According to a press release issued by the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Karnataka government, the inspection was conducted on September 3, as per directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader, under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Rules, 2011.

"As per the directions of the Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri U.T. Khader, a special inspection drive was conducted by the Food Safety Wing of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration on 03.09.2026 at the Chairman’s Club, Sahakaranagar (Dollars Colony), under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Rules, 2011," the press release stated

Expired Food and Other Violations Found

During inspection, 40 kg of expired chilli stored as a food product was found and seized, the department said.

Other major violations observed included improper labelling not in accordance with FSSAI regulations on 5 kg of bread crumbs and 2 kg of Sajeera food products, highly unhygienic conditions in food preparation and storage areas, use or storage of unauthorised or prohibited artificial colours in food products, failure to follow required food safety measures in storage and handling of food products and storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products together.

During the inspection, the kitchen was found to be maintained under unhygienic conditions. The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration has stated that it will conduct continuous inspections and take stringent legal action against food businesses found violating food safety and hygiene standards.