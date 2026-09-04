With Ganga and Son rivers swelling, severe flood-like conditions have hit Patna's Danapur and Maner blocks. The administration has deployed 90 medical boats with nurses and rescue units to protect vulnerable communities.

As the Ganga and Son rivers swell to alarming levels, creating severe flood-like conditions across Patna’s Danapur and Maner blocks, administration officials have deployed medical boats and emergency rescue units to protect vulnerable communities.

Administrative Preparedness

Detailing the preventive measures undertaken by local authorities, Danapur Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Virupaksh Vikram Singh confirmed to ANI that district teams were alerted in advance to handle the annual rise in water levels. "A flood situation is arising. We received this information two days ago, and since that time, we have been fully on alert... Work has started as per the guidelines of the DM," SDO Singh said.

To ensure uninterrupted access and healthcare in inundated areas, the local administration has mobilised a fleet of pre-registered emergency vessels equipped with medical personnel across all affected panchayats. "We had already registered a sufficient number of boats beforehand because this situation arises every year. In Danapur, we have 50 boats and in Maner, 40 boats... One boat is being operated in every panchayat, in which 2 nurses have been provided for emergency medical attention..." Singh added.

State-Level Response

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav said floods have affected several districts of the state, disrupting normal life. He said the Chief Minister is monitoring the situation and coordinating with officials in the affected areas, while arrangements for boats and medicines have been made for those impacted by the floods. "Large-scale flooding has occurred in many districts of Bihar, due to which people's daily lives have been disrupted. The Chief Minister is keeping an eye on the situation and is in contact with officials in the flood-affected areas. The flow of the water is increasing. Arrangements for boats and medicines have been made by the government for the flood victims. The government is working with promptness," Yadav said.

Disaster Management Issues Alert

On Thursday, the Bihar Disaster Management Department issued an alert over the possibility of the Ganga crossing its Highest Flood Level (HFL) in Patna within the next few hours, directing district administrations to remain fully prepared for a possible flood situation.

According to a forecast by the Water Resources Department, the Ganga was likely to cross the HFL in Patna soon amid rising water levels. Authorities also reported a rapid rise in the water levels of other major rivers in south Bihar, including the Son, Punpun and Dardha.

The Disaster Management Department had advised people to avoid unnecessary movement towards the river and surrounding areas and appealed to them to refrain from bathing, swimming, taking selfies and boating in the river. People were also advised to maintain a safe distance from rivers and waterlogged areas and follow instructions issued by the local administration.