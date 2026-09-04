Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma personally intervened when a beneficiary messaged him about delayed funds for the Jibon Prerana Scheme. He ensured she received the money and his heartfelt exchange on social media has since gone viral.

When Dipanwita Patgiri, a young beneficiary of Assam's Mukhyamantri Jibon Prerana Scheme, reached out with a worried message that the money for the scheme hadn't arrived yet, instead of getting a formal automated message, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself stepped in to mend the situation.

Sharing a screenshot of the exchange on Facebook, Sarma posted a heartfelt conversation with Patgiri. She had written to him, "Hello mama, you haven't sent the Jibon Prerana money yet," to which Sarma replied that he had sent it and asked if she'd received it. Moments later, Dipanwita confirmed the amount had come through, thanking him, and Sarma responded with a simple word of encouragement, telling her to "study well and move forward. All the best".

Scheme Resumes with Rs 10,000 Payouts

The scheme's rollout hit a snag earlier this year when disbursements were temporarily put on hold. The Assam government has since announced that the scheme is resuming in September, with Rs 10,000 lump-sum payments credited to accounts. Just days earlier, on September 1, Sarma had shared some good news for the scheme's beneficiaries on X. "2025 graduates woke up to a pleasant notification today; #JibanPrerona benefits of the last 4 months, i.e., ₹10,000 each entered right in their bank accounts, enabling them to pursue their dreams without any worry." CM Sarma urged beneficiaries who had received the funds to let him know, adding that they could even DM him directly.

Students' Response Creates Social Media Trend

Since yesterday, students who have received the Jibon Prerana assistance have been uploading various videos and photos on social media, creating a trend around the initiative.

Sharing a glimpse of the response after the exchange on X, Sarma wrote, "This is what my comment section looks like today. Keep dreaming big, my dear children." This is what my comment section looks like today ❤️ Keep dreaming big, my dear children. pic.twitter.com/Vwtt5FC1rL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 3, 2026

About the Mukhyamantri Jibon Prerana Scheme

Launched in 2025, the Mukhyamantri Jibon Prerana Scheme supports fresh graduates during the transition from education to employment. It provides financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month for 12 months to eligible graduates from government institutions in Assam, helping them prepare for competitive exams, job searches, or self-employment without the immediate pressure of earning an income.

Earlier, CM Sarma had said that the release of assistance for the current financial year was delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct during the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the Chief Minister said that the Government has decided to release the assistance for the period from April to July 2026. (ANI)