7th Pay Commission update: Speak Up on Salary! New Website for WB Govt Staff
The state government has launched a new website for the 7th Pay Commission. Now, employees, pensioners, and unions can directly submit their demands and suggestions. The deadline to submit memorandums is 31st October.
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Good news on the 7th Pay Commission!
This is a big update for West Bengal's state government employees and pensioners. They can now directly share their demands, opinions, and proposals with the 7th Pay Commission. The Suvendu Adhikari government has launched a dedicated website for this, which will handle information dissemination, data collection, and even scheduling appointments.
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Memorandum submission module is now live
The Commission has announced that the online module for submitting memorandums and suggestions is now live on its website. It has urged everyone concerned to use this specific module to share their views.
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How much time do you have?
Various organisations, agencies, and departments can submit their views on the government website until 31st October 2026. The online module will remain open only until that day, so everyone must submit their demands and proposals within the deadline.
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Who can share their opinions?
Employee and pensioner associations, which are included in the annexure of the Finance Department's resolution, can submit their opinions through this module. It's not just for organisations; individual employees and pensioners can also directly submit their suggestions to the Commission.
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The 2nd September notification
According to the notification released by the Commission on 2nd September, the system for submitting memorandums and suggestions on the website is now active. This notification provides detailed information about the entire process to everyone.
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What topics can you give feedback on?
Organisations and individuals can primarily present their views on salary, allowances, promotions, retirement benefits, and other service-related matters. It is believed that this ground-level feedback will make the Commission's work more data-driven before finalising the new pay structure.
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No other way but online
The most important point is that the Commission will only consider memorandums and suggestions received through the website. This means everyone wishing to submit their demands must use the online module.
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Hard copies or emails are not valid
The Commission will not accept or consider any submissions made on paper, as hard copies, PDFs, or through email. This eliminates the need to send documents separately or rely on emails, as everything will be collected in one place.
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How was the Commission formed?
It's worth noting that the 7th Pay Commission was formed on 22nd July 2026 through a resolution by the state's Finance Department. Following this, the state government constituted the commission and began its work. Now, this website has been launched to collect opinions from employees and pensioners.
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Reaction from employee organisations
Speaking on the matter, Swapan Mandal, a leader of the Bangiya Shikshak O Shikshakrmi Samiti, said that the government had announced the website when it issued the 7th Pay Commission notification. He added that although the website launch was slightly delayed, employees will feel relieved as they can now voice their demands and hold timely discussions with the authorities.
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