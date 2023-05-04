Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey: Top 10 takeaways

    The latest opinion poll, commissioned by Asianet News Network and conducted by Jan Ki Baat between April 15 and May 1 after ticket distribution and nomination filing by key candidates of three major political parties in the state, shows the BJP gaining ground while the JD-S is struggling to hold on to its vote bank.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published May 4, 2023, 9:35 PM IST

    The momentum of Karnataka Election 2023 is seen to be shifting in BJP's favour with the latest opinion poll commissioned by Asianet News Network and conducted by Jan Ki Baat projecting that the saffron party could emerge as the single largest party. 

    Karnataka goes to vote on May 10. The counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13. 

    The latest opinion poll, conducted between April 15 and May 1 after ticket distribution and nomination filing by key candidates of three major political parties in the state, shows the BJP gaining ground while the Janata Dal-Secular is struggling to hold on to its vote bank.

    The BJP is seen to be leading in three of six regions of the state while in the remaining three it is locked in a close battle with the Congress party. The poll data shows that a shrinking JD-S is helping both Congress and BJP make gains. 

    Asianet News Survey: Top 10 Takeaways

    1) The Janata Dal-Secular shrank further in the Old Mysore Belt post-ticket distribution

    2) The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress vote share across the state has increased because of the weakening of JD-S 

    3) The BJP has managed to reduce the damage of anti-incumbency by fielding more than 50 new faces in its ticket distribution.

    4) The Congress party has consolidated the Kurba and Muslim votes further

    5) The BJP has been able to prevent any  major shift of Lingayat votes to Congress in the aftermath of the exit of Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi

    6) Both the BJP and the Congress party have increased their possible Vokkaliga votes polled when compared to the last survey.

    7) The BJP has regained ground in Central Karnataka.

    8) The Congress and BJP have increased their seat share in the Old Mysuru region

    9) The BJP has strengthened its grip in  Kittur Karnataka (Mumbai Karnataka) marginally

    10) The Congress continues to lead in Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) belt

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 9:35 PM IST
