Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey: Top 10 takeaways

The latest opinion poll, commissioned by Asianet News Network and conducted by Jan Ki Baat between April 15 and May 1 after ticket distribution and nomination filing by key candidates of three major political parties in the state, shows the BJP gaining ground while the JD-S is struggling to hold on to its vote bank.

Karnataka goes to vote on May 10. The counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13.

The latest opinion poll, conducted between April 15 and May 1 after ticket distribution and nomination filing by key candidates of three major political parties in the state, shows the BJP gaining ground while the Janata Dal-Secular is struggling to hold on to its vote bank.

The BJP is seen to be leading in three of six regions of the state while in the remaining three it is locked in a close battle with the Congress party. The poll data shows that a shrinking JD-S is helping both Congress and BJP make gains.

Asianet News Survey: Top 10 Takeaways

1) The Janata Dal-Secular shrank further in the Old Mysore Belt post-ticket distribution

2) The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress vote share across the state has increased because of the weakening of JD-S

3) The BJP has managed to reduce the damage of anti-incumbency by fielding more than 50 new faces in its ticket distribution.

4) The Congress party has consolidated the Kurba and Muslim votes further

5) The BJP has been able to prevent any major shift of Lingayat votes to Congress in the aftermath of the exit of Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi

6) Both the BJP and the Congress party have increased their possible Vokkaliga votes polled when compared to the last survey.

7) The BJP has regained ground in Central Karnataka.

8) The Congress and BJP have increased their seat share in the Old Mysuru region

9) The BJP has strengthened its grip in Kittur Karnataka (Mumbai Karnataka) marginally

10) The Congress continues to lead in Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) belt

