Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey shows BJP gaining ground, support for JDS eroding

They say it ain't over till the fat lady sings. That phrase holds true for the Karnataka potboiler as the date nears for 5,21,73,579 crore voters to exercise their mandate. The state has witnessed intense campaigning over the last month. Some political affiliations have changed, and some battle lines have been redrawn. The Karnataka election campaign has witnessed it all; from intense moments to controversies, from chants to guarantees. Now, the biggest question doing the rounds is: Who will win?

A comprehensive survey commissioned by Asianet News Network and conducted by Jan Ki Baat between April 15 and May 1 has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would emerge as the single largest party in the state on May 13 when the counting of votes is undertaken. The BJP is expected to get around 100-114 seats followed by the Congress with 86-98 seats and the Janata Dal Secular with 20-26 seats.

A similar survey undertaken by Asianet News Network between March 15 to April 11 showed the BJP and the Congress fighting a close battle with a slight advantage for the former with 98-109 seats. The Congress tally then was expected to be around 89-97 while the JD-S tally was somewhat similar at 25-29 seats.

The jump in the BJP's seat tally in the run-up to voting day can be attributed to the controversial statements made by the Congress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the manner in which the latter and the BJP have put the election campaign in top gear in the recent weeks.

From the time the last survey was carried out by the Asianet News Network to the time the campaign phase ends, Prime Minister Modi himself would have held 20 election rallies. The entire top brass of the party and popular chief ministers like Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath have crisscrossed the state, denting the Opposition support base.

Setback for Janata Dal-Secular

Talking of support, the Asianet News Network survey has thrown up interesting data. It is a natural assumption that an increased seat tally would point towards an improved voter base. While the latest survey data shows the BJP gaining a voter base, it is not seen to be eating into the Congress vote bank.

The latest survey shows former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal-Secular steadily losing ground in the stand. While the March-April survey showed the party vote share at 16-18 per cent, the April-May survey shows the party vote share shrinking by nearly two per cent to 14-16.5 per cent. The setback for JD-S has improved the vote share prospects of both the ruling BJP and the Congress party.

While the BJP could get 38-40.5 per cent of the votes polled in the state (compared to 37-39 per cent in March-April), the Congress party could secure 38.5-41.5 per cent votes share (compared to 38-40 per cent in March April).

