Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey: BJP projected to make big gains in 3 out of 6 regions

The latest opinion poll commissioned by Asianet News Network and conducted by Jan ki Baat has suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party could better its performance by a slender margin in the Vokkaliga-dominated belt of Old Mysuru region.

Besides this, the latest survey also notes that Coastal Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka (Mumbai Karnataka) will stand firmly with the BJP. The Congress may have a close fight with the BJP in the Bengaluru, Central Karnataka and Hyderabad Karnataka regions.

The latest region-wise data is similar to the findings of the last Asianet News Survey done in March-April.

The latest opinion poll shows that the saffron party is projected to get around 14 seats in the JDS stronghold of Old Mysore. A deeper analysis reveals that a shrinking JDS is helping both Congress and the BJP gain in the region. The Congress is projected to get 26 seats in the region. In the last survey, the JDS was predicted to win 22 seats, but in the latest survey, that number has been reduced to 19. It's interesting to note that Congress is doing way better than JDS in the Old Mysuru region.

BJP is projected to stay in the lead because it's doing well in Kittur Karnataka (Mumbai Karnataka) and Coastal Karnataka. The fight in the Bengaluru region will be between Congress and BJP. It is predicted that JDS will not make much gains here.

The survey shows that the gains in Coastal Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions will provide thrust to BJP in its journey to retain power. The BJP is expected to win 31 out of the 50 seats in the Kittur Karnataka region. The survey predicts that the BJP will win 15 of the 19 seats in Coastal Karnataka.

Out of six regions of Karnataka, the BJP is getting more seats in four regions and Congress in two regions. Let us look at the region-wise breakup

OLD MYSORE (57 SEATS)

BJP: 14

CONGRESS: 26

JD-S: 17

BENGALURU REGION (32 SEATS)

BJP: 15

CONGRESS: 14

JD-S: 03

CENTRAL KARNATAKA (26 SEATS)

BJP: 13

CONGRESS: 11

JD-S: 02

HYDERABAD KARNATAKA / KALYANA KARNATAKA (40 SEATS)

BJP: 16

CONGRESS: 21

JD-S: 03

MUMBAI KARNATAKA / KITTUR KARNATAKA (50 SEATS)

BJP: 31

CONGRESS: 18

JD-S: 01

COASTAL KARNATAKA (19 SEATS)

BJP: 15

CONGRESS: 4

JD-S: 0

To note, the latest Asianet News survey was conducted between April 15 and May 1, after ticket distribution and nomination filing by key candidates of three major political parties in the state.